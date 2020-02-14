Dwyane Wade’s Son Celebrates Transgender Sister, Zaya With Touching Tribute

Dwyane Wade’s 18-year-old son Zaire is publicly supporting his 12-year-old sister Zaya after she came out as transgender. Just after Wade opened up about Zaya’s decision to come out, Zaire, in an emotional post on his Instagram account, celebrated his “best friend,” sharing photos of himself and Zaya from when they were children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🚶🏾‍♂️ (@zaire) on Feb 12, 2020 at 5:11am PST

“Man, I remember bugging my mom as a kid telling her I wanted a brother so bad,” Zaire recalled in the post. “I was the only child looking for company and someone to look after and take care of. I have been blessed to have my best friend, Zaya with me for 12 years. We did everything together … we fought, we played, we laughed and we cried. But the one thing we never did was leave each other behind.”

“I’ve told you that I would lay my life down to make sure you are ten toes down and happy on this earth,” he continued. “I don’t care what they think Z, you are my best friend and I love you kid, and if it means anything, just know there’s no love lost on this side.”

Zaire’s post came after his father during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday opened up about his daughter being a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Me and my wife Gabrielle Union are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community,” he revealed. “And we are proud allies as well. We take our roles and our responsibility as parents very seriously.”

“So once Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home — first Zion, I don’t know if everyone knows, originally named Zion, born as a boy — came home and said, ‘Hey, I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward I’m ready to live my truth. I want to be referenced as she and her, I would love for you guys to call me Zaya,’” he continued. “Now it’s our job to one, go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship that we have.”

Wade had previously opened up about Zaya’s identity in an interview with Showtime’s “All the Smoke” podcast in December.

“I’ve watched my son from day one become into who she now eventually has come into,” he said. “And for me it’s all about…nothing changes with my love, nothing changes with my responsibilities. Only thing I have to do now is get smarter and educate myself more, and that’s my job.”

On Wednesday, Union officially introduced the world to Zaya, sharing a video of the 12-year-old encouraging others to “be true and don’t really care what the stereotypical way of being you is.”