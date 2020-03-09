Dwyane Wade Pays Tribute to Daughter Zaya Wade After Red Carpet Outing: ‘Couldn’t Have Been Prouder’

Saturday was a big night for Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union and their daughter, Zaya Wade. The trio attended the Truth Awards in Los Angeles where Zaya made her first red carpet debut. This comes on the heels of the former Miami Heat star sharing with the world that his daughter came out as transgender.

The parents have been tremendously supportive throughout and Wade spotlighted with an Instagram post on Sunday. He used a photo captured from the event of Zaya.

“Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade! Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community,” the caption read.

In a separate post from the event, Wade used a photo of the three from the gathering where he called it a “dope experience for our family.”

“The Truth Awards was created to recognize and highlight the accomplishments of the Black LGBTQ+ community and its allies,” he said in the caption. “In doing so, they increase the awareness of there contributions to Society, Popular Culture and the Arts, and help refocus the lens through which they are seen. The Truth Awards also provides funding for scholarships that supports educational opportunities for youth in the LGBTQ+ community!”

Union made three posts on her account from the evening, one of which being a video of the three walking side-by-side.

“We keep moving forward. We keep leading with love, light, and hope for a better more inclusive world,” she wrote. “Stay put and stay mad if you want. We keep it pushing. Always.”

Wade appeared on The Ellen Show where he recalled the moment their daughter approached them about being transgender and asking them to begin referring to her as Zaya.

“First of all, me and my wife, Gabrielle Union, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community, and we’re proud allies as well,” he said, per Us Weekly. “We take our roles and our responsibilities as parents very seriously.”