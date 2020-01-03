‘DWTS’ Alum Sailor Brinkley Cook Posts ‘Peachy Keen’ Bikini Photo to Kick off 2020

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is stepping into 2020 with confidence. The Dancing With the Stars alum shared a couple photos of herself posing in a peach-colored sting bikini on the second day of the new year, captioning it, “Everythings (sic) just peachy keen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sailor (@sailorbrinkleycook) on Jan 2, 2020 at 9:24am PST

In another photo shared celebrating the start of the new year, she posed in a different bikini and captioned the post, “Stepping out of comfort zones and unapologetically taking up the space i deserve all 2020.”

Her fans, including her famous mother Christie Brinkley, immediately took to the comments sections of both posts to gush over her confident looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sailor (@sailorbrinkleycook) on Dec 31, 2019 at 12:59pm PST

“With 2020 vision it’s clear Sailing towards whatever horizon you choose ! All Sails Up Happy New Sailor!” Brinkley, 65, wrote in adorable support of her 21-year-old daughter.

“Yessss Queen!” wrote fellow model Olivia Jordan.

“So beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“YESS SAILOR,” someone else said.

“I would too if I looked like that, Fabulous,” another wrote.

Brinkley-Cook is fresh off a season cut short on Dancing With the Stars after she took her mother’s place following an injury. Christie Brinkley argued in October that Brinkley-Cook’s season was unfairly cut short after she and partner Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated third overall during Week 5 of the competition. Brinkley told Entertainment Tonight that it was “unfair” to see her daughter leave in tears, despite her being in a three-way tie for the highest score.

“So, what was going through my mind when Sailor was eliminated on Dancing With the Stars is probably left best unspoken,” Brinkley said. “I like to stick on the high road. I like to look for the positives and what we can be grateful for, and there was a lot to be grateful for. I was so, so, SO happy to see my daughter discover a new talent that she didn’t know she had before, and to gain so much confidence.”

She said she “could cry” while thinking about how her daughter’s tenure on the show ended.

“It was very unfair. Sailor impressed me with her ability to rise above everything that went down that evening,” she continued. “I didn’t need to say a word. She just… I think from the way she was raised, she knew what to do. I was just so proud of her.”