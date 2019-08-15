‘DWTS’ Star Julianne Hough Speaks out to People Labeling Her After She Says She’s ‘Not Straight’, Fans Weigh In

Fans are coming to Julianne Hough‘s support after she addressed those who have labeled her sexuality. After the Dancing With the Stars alum came out, telling Women’s Health earlier this month that she is “not straight,” many fans mislabeled her as either lesbian or bisexual, despite that Hough herself had not put a label to her sexuality.

Speaking to Us Weekly at the America’s Got Talent live show red carpet on Tuesday, Hough addressed the labels, telling the outlet that she isn’t bothered by the talk surrounding her place within the LGBTQ+ community.

“I don’t find it frustrating,” she said. “I know my truth and I know the energy behind whatever I said and what was put out there. People will define or label anything in this world and everything in this world, so I’m not mad at people who do that. It is what it is!”

“The energy behind it is that, love is love. And that’s what I believe. That’s it!” she added. “Like, it’s actually less complicated than everybody’s making it. It’s just, love is love.”

Hough’s words have been met with support from her fans. Commenting on the Us Weekly story on the outlet’s Facebook page, one fan wrote, “I love you Jules!!! Live your truth!”

On Twitter, a second fan gushed about how proud he is of Hough for speaking up.

“I’m SO PROUD of you for speaking the truth…you should be proud of who you are” they wrote in part alongside a string of pride flag emojis. “I LOVE you, I’m proud of you and you should not be ashamed of who you are. I support you one hundred percent You GO SISTAH!!!!!”

In her cover story for the September issue of Women’s Health, shared at the start of the month, Hough opened up publicly about the fluidity of her sexuality and recalled the moment she came out to her husband as “not straight.”

“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry what?” I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you,’” she said. “I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised.”

The interview marked one of Hough’s first times speaking publicly on her sexuality, and it drew plenty of support from fans, many of whom flooded social media with positive messages.