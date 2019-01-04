‘DWTS’ Fans Think Alexis Ren Just Sent a Romantic Message to Former Partner Alan Bersten

Is Alexis Ren missing former flame Alan Bersten? The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model sent a cryptic tweet on Thursday that many fans are hoping is about her former Dancing With the Stars partner.

If you’re reading this, I miss you — Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) January 3, 2019

“If you’re reading this, I miss you,” Ren wrote ambiguously on Twitter Thursday morning.

One fan responded to the tweet, “Please go surprise Alan at their New York tour stop this month. He misses you and you miss him!”

Others posted photos of the two together from their time on the ABC reality competition. Another shared a GIF from The Office in which Michael Scott yells, “Oh my god! OK, it’s happening!”

“I’m sorry so cryptic guys,” Ren wrote in a follow-up tweet with a see-no-evil monkey emoji.

I’m so cryptic sorry guys 🙈 — Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) January 3, 2019

The duo reportedly called it quits on their brief romance in December, with a source telling Us Weekly that “they are still talking and consider each other friends. They are open to whatever the future might hold.”

Ren is currently in Japan for work while Bersten set out in December on the 2019 Dancing With the Stars Live! — A Night to Remember tour, which runs through March 9.

Ren has spoken openly about Bersten since her time on DWTS, when she said she was developing “feelings” for him. (He reciprocated the feelings as well.) When a fan asked on Instagram if the two were done, she responded, “Feelings aren’t black and white and neither is life. We’re focused on our careers and growing as individuals. He’s an amazing person and I’m grateful that he came into my life. He’s on his own journey and I respect that.”

In an IGTV video titled “Dear 2018,” Ren spoke about Bersten, saying that DWTS focused on her “confusion and feelings around my partner that I was spending six intense hours a day with during a very vulnerable part of my life.”

Calling him funny, talented and an “amazing human being,” she said that the two are “friends” and that they “may never be more than that.”

“What you saw was real. But they did turn it into a f—ing Disney princess movie,” she admitted.

At the Nov. 19 finale of DWTS, Ren said she didn’t regret any of her relationship with Bersten.

“I’m a very honest person and I wear my heart on my sleeve. I’m still learning in the entertainment industry how to hold yourself, how to speak and what to say but I felt like we were both ourselves during this journey and I don’t regret any of it,” she said.

“It was an incredible journey,” Bersten added. “Do I wish it was a little more subtle? Why not? But I don’t regret anything!”