‘DWTS’ Cast Reportedly Not Pleased With Sailor Brinkley-Cook Being on the Show

Dancing with the Stars recently announced their star line-up with Christie Brinkley being a big name on the roster; however, the model was forced to walk away from the show-stopping opportunity due to an injury, instead, having her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook step in for her. Unfortunately, the quick replacement isn’t going over well with some of the other contestants per one source.

Sailor stepped in for her mom after she broker her arm during rehearsals, just ahead of the show’s premiere. “Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm,” a statement read by BBC Studios and ABC.

While her 21-year-old daughter is taking her place, that news isn’t going over well with a few of the young stars, including singers Ally Brooke, 26, and Lauren Alaina, 24.

“Ally and Lauren seem irritated that another young celebrity has come into the mix,” a source told Radar. “They are annoyed there is another young girl to go up against.”

The source added the two musicians “counted Christie out because of her age.”

While some may not be happy about the new replacement, Brinkley and her daughter are excited to see what happens.

“Showbiz is all about getting a break and Sailor and I both got one on Dancing with the Stars this season,” the model said while keeping her spirits high. “Sailor joined the cast when I got mine … ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!”

While this may be Sailor’s break, she says she’s just doing it for her mom.

“I’m doing this mostly for my mom! I just want to make her happy and make her proud,” she told Good Morning America. “She loved doing this, she loves dancing and she loves performing and getting hurt was her worst nightmare.”

While the producers quickly found a last-minute replacement, it didn’t go without a little anxiety because executives were allegedly “freaking out” because Brinkley was “the big name this season.”

Sailor had just hours to prepare for the dance her mom was suppose to do, but she did so in jaw-dropping fashion. The young dancer posted a photo to her Instagram account thanking those who’ve remained patient during the stressful, yet exciting, time.

“Wow. I have so much to say but for right now i’m just going to say THANK YOU!” she posted. “To my incredible partner [Val Chmerkovsky] for being so patient, my mama for being so courageous and inspiring, the whole dancing with the stars cast and crew for their kindness, & everyone who tuned in and showed so much love and support.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.