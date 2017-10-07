Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Throws Shade at Tyrese Gibson Following ‘Fast and Furious 9’ Delay

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is throwing some serious shade at his Fast and Furious co-star, Tyrese Gibson, after he slammed the former wrestler for holding up the franchise’s sequel due to the new spin-off film.

Just a day after the new Fast and Furious spinoff was confirmed, Johnson took to Twitter to share his message for all the fans of the blockbuster franchise.

Videos by PopCulture.com

My goal from day 1 was to come in and create an exciting/fun character for the fans, elevate the franchise and build it out. #HobbsShaw2019 https://t.co/IJcdQTHSi3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 6, 2017

“My goal from day 1 was to come in and create an exciting/fun character for the fans, elevate the franchise and build it out,” he wrote, alongside the hashtag, “Hobbs/Shaw 2019.”

On Thursday, Gibson lashed out at Johnson for allegedly delaying production on the next installment to the high-octane franchise. The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share his scathing message.

“Congratulations to [The Rock] and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner [Hiram Garcia] for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU,” Gibson wrote.

“And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – [goodnight] folks see you in 2020 April [Fast Family] right? Nah…..it’s about [Team Dwayne] [three years] will it be worth the wait? [No Shaw] just Hobbs will this be another [Baywatch]? Guys guys just relax I’m just a passionate film critic,” he continued.

The ninth installment of the action series was originally slated for April 19, 2019. However, Fast and Furious 9 has been pushed back and will now hit theaters on April 10, 2020.

This isn’t the first time that Gibson has slammed Johnson. He previously expressed his displeasure with the idea of The Rock doing a standalone movie for his Fast character, Hobbs.

“If you move forward with that [Hobbs] Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter,” Gibson wrote in September. “I don’t wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about. I’m on your timeline cause you’re not responding to my text messages – [Fast Family] is just that a family…….. We don’t fly solo.”