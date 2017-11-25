Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares Thanksgiving Message Outlining Childhood Struggles

Dwayne Johnson celebrated Thanksgiving with his large family Thursday, but took time out of eating to remember the tougher times he faced in childhood.

The Rock posted a picture of his family gathered for a “very special Thanksgiving.” During the day, his mother reminded him and the Johnson family that it wasn’t too long ago that they couldn’t even afford Thanksgiving dinner.

“As my mom pointed out earlier in the day, there was a time back in ’87 when we couldn’t even afford Thanksgiving dinner and was praying someone would invite us over their house to eat. We were in a tough spot back then, but we got thru it,” the Moana star wrote. “And here we are today. One big, extended, blended, slightly crazy, loving, grateful ohana.”

The 45-year-old Johnson, who was born in Hayward, Calif., was 15 in 1987.

“We were living in an efficiency that cost $120 a week,” Johnson said in a 2014 Hollywood Reporter interview, recalling a time when he came home to find an eviction notice. “We come home, and there’s a padlock on the door and an eviction notice. My mom starts bawling. She just started crying and breaking down. ‘Where are we going to live? What are we going to do?’”

Johnson said the financial straights made him turn to crime. His father, Rocky, was also absent during his childhood. But he decided to make sure this never happened to his mother again.

“That was the tipping point,” Johnson said at the time. “It was about, ‘What can I control with these two hands?’ The only thing I could do was train and build my body. The successful men I knew were men who built their bodies.”

Johnson focused on turning his life around, and became a WWE superstar. Now that he’s one of the highest-grossing actors in the world, he supports his family and fans through charitable causes. He frequently donates his time to the Make-A-Wish Foundation to meet with children.