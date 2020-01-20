Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals ‘Eulogy’ Photo After Dad Rocky Johnson Dies

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is continuing to remember his late father, former wrestling pro Rocky Johnson. On Monday, the Jumanji: The Next Level star revealed that he had written the eulogy for his father’s upcoming funeral. The legendary WWE Hall of Famer died from a heart attack at the age of 75 on Wednesday, Jan. 15, Johnson earlier revealed.

View this post on Instagram

“This was fun,” Johnson captioned a photo of a small notebook and a pen.

Adding that he has “written a lot of things over the years, but nothing prepared me for this one,” fans offered him words of support.

“So many things to say, speak from the heart,” wrote one of Johnson’s followers.

“Head up champion,” commented another. “He’s watching you brother. Rest In Peace.”

“Goddam, a greater burden I cannot imagine. Nothing but love and support,” added a third.

“Best of luck, whatever you write will end up speaking the perfect words,” wrote another. “You have a way of speaking such a truthful, honest, positive and loving words so I have no doubt this will be your best speech yet.”

Passing away suddenly from a heart attack after a “blood clot broke free,” Johnson revealed just days ago that he would be writing the eulogy for his father’s funeral, stating in a video that he had “no idea where to start.”

“I’ve written a lot of speeches for myself over the years but I have no idea where to start with this one,” he said with a laugh. “But I do have my tequila and I can hear him now, ‘Good that’s the way you gotta do it,’ and I can also hear him now ‘Make sure you put me over in the speech – say good stuff about me.’ For those of you who knows my dad you know that he would say, ‘You tell them I taught you everything you know, but I didn’t teach you everything I know.’”

Making his professional debut in 1964, Rocky retired in 1991, but not before making history in 1983 with Tony Atlas when they became the first black champions in WWE history and also becoming the first black Georgia Heavyweight Champion. In 2008, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by his son.