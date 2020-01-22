Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Returns to Work Following Dad Rocky’s Death

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has returned to work just five days after the death of his father, former wrestling pro Rocky Johnson. Johnson on Monday appeared on the set of his upcoming Netflix film Red Notice as it began filming. The film, which does not yet have a release date, also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

“Day 1 of shooting our RED NOTICE has officially begun for [Netflix],” Johnson captioned the post. “Me and my friends [Ryan Reynolds] and [Gal Gadot] are on the move. In the world of international crime, an Interpol issued RED NOTICE is a global alert to hunt down and capture the worlds most wanted.”

“The world’s greatest art thief. The world’s greatest tracker. The worlds greatest conman,” he concluded.

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice was initially set to be released by Universal Pictures before Netflix acquired the rights. The film, according to Deadline, “is an international action thriller centered around the pursuit of the most wanted art thief in the world. It takes place in multiple countries.”

Johnson’s return to work came just days following the passing of his father, and many fans took a moment to send him their support, some also encouraging him to take things at his own pace and allow himself time to grieve.

“Way to commit to the commitment even when dealing with life’s sadness…” wrote one.

“Not for nuthin but I hope you are taking enough time off to be ok mentally and emotionally with the passing?” commented a second person. “We love the movies and aren’t going anywhere so make sure you have that time brother. Your not like us who ‘have’ to get back to work to eat. Stop, breath, look around and spend that time healing. Unless your fine the. F— it and get that s— done brother!!!”

“Finding your anchor,” commented a third.

“i know life must go on, but make sure you take time to mourn, process and heal,” advised another fan. “As much of a badass you are, you are also human and it is okay to not be okay sometimes. I cannot begin to imagine living a ‘celebrity’ lifestyle and all that comes with it, but again remember to take care of yourself mentally, and emotionally.”

Johnson’s father passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Jan. 15 shortly after he came down with a cold and an infection and was then diagnosed with a blood clot in the leg. He was 75.