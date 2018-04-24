Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Welcomes Baby Daughter: ‘Came Into This World Like a Force of Nature’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a dad for a third time over. The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star revealed in an emotional Instagram post that he and Lauren Hashian welcomed a baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson, into the world.

In the sweet photo, Johnson holds baby Tiana to his own bare chest and lovingly glances down at her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world,” Johnson wrote Monday.

“Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama [Lauren Hashian] labored and delivered like a true rockstar,” he wrote.

“I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for [Hashian] and all mamas and women out there,” Johnson wrote.

He continued by encouraging dads to “watch your child being born,” calling it a “life changer.”

“Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer – watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless,” he wrote.

“And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia – like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life,” he wrote. “Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear.”

“Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck,” he concluded his post.

Johnson and Hashian are already parents to Jasmine, 2. Johnson shares daughter Simone, 16, with ex-wife Dany Garcia. Johnson and Garcia were married from 1997 to 2007. Johnson and Hashian began dating soon after.

Johnson announced in December that he and Hashian were expecting their second child together.

“Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL! [Hashian] and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis.”

“And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. Only dude,” the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star added. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

In a red carpet interview with his Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart, the comedic duo joked in December that Tiana would actually be named after Hart.

“Word on the street, the name is Kevina… Kevina Johnson,” Hart told Entertainment Tonight reporter Kevin Frazier.

“I talked to Lauren — we may name her Kevina…out of the honor and respect I have for my bestie here,” Johnson chimed in.