Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals New Health Update on Kevin Hart After Car Accident

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says that his BFF and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle co-star Kevin Hart is doing well following his involvement in a terrifying car crash earlier this month. Just a little more than a week after Hart fractured his spine in three places, Johnson stepped up to fill Hart’s shoes as a guest on the premiere episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, where he provided viewers with a hilarious health update on the actor.

“Everything is good, I spoke with Kevin, I actually refer to him as my son,” Johnson joked. “I connected with him today, and you know what? These things happen in life. And thankfully, he was strapped in nicely his car seat.”

“Listen, I’m only kidding. We spoke to the pediatrician and he said,” Johnson continued with the jokes before getting more serious.

“He’s doing very well. He’s bummed he couldn’t be here, as you know. But look, I love the guy. He’s one of my best friends. And honestly, thank God. It could’ve been a lot worse,” Johnson said. “So he’s a lucky man and I’m so happy [he’s OK]. And he knows it too. I wish him the best and a speedy recovery and I’m gonna see him soon.”

Being the good friend that he is, Johnson left his honeymoon with Lauren Hashian early to fill in for Hart on the new talk show after the actor, 40, and two others were involved in a serious accident over Labor Day Weekend.

According to the police report, Hart had been a passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, driven by close friend Jared Black, when it “turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway” and veered off the road, crashed through a fence, and rolled down an embankment.

While the third passenger in the vehicle, Rebecca Broxterman, “suffered only complaint of pain,” both Hart and Black suffered “major back injuries.” Hart was taken to Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center for treatment, where he underwent a “successful” back surgery to fuse the fractures in his back, two in the thoracic part of his spine and one in the lumbar.

Although he is expected to make a full recovery, doing so will not be easy. In “intense pain,” Hart will have to undergo a reported four months of physical therapy to fully recover. It is believed that he started physical therapy over the weekend.