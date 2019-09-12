Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Fans Can’t Handle His Paul Walker Tribute on What Would Have Been His 46th Birthday

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a tribute to the late Paul Walker on what would have been Walker’s 46th birthday. The two worked together on three Fast & Furious movies before Walker’s tragic death in 2013 in a car crash. Johnson’s post moved his fans, earning more than 2 million likes in an hour. The post was made all the more poignant by Johnson’s reference to comedian Kevin Hart‘s car crash on Sept. 1.

“I never post about my friend. Personal thing, but I prefer to keep our memories and bond private and quiet. But something about today compelled me as a moving reminder of how fragile life is for all of us,” Johnson wrote, alongside a photo of the two at a Fast Five event. “It’s Paul’s birthday and rightfully so, his legacy celebrated around the world. Our friendship was bonded over our daughters, Meadow & Simone and the pride and protection we took being their fathers.”

Johnson noted that he almost lost another friend to a car crash. On Sept. 1, Hart was in an accident that left Johnson’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle with a major back injury.

“And recently, I got a scare when I almost lost another friend on the road. All this stuff got me thinking about how beautiful, yet wildly unpredictable life is,” Johnson wrote. “We never know what’s around the corner, so we gotta live as greatly as we can in the honor of our loved ones and ancestors who are no longer with us. Manuia le aso fanau, my friend.”

Johnson included the hashtag “live greatly” and “PW,” Walker’s initials.

Many of Johnson’s fans shared heart, praying hands and crying emojis, and called the message “beautiful.”

“R.I.P. Paul. You will forever be missed,” one fan wrote.

“I lost a cousin to racing almost 20 years ago. He was only 16 years old. Racing, speeding, etc not worth dying for folks. Slow down and drive careful,” one Instagram user shared.

“Thank you for allowing us to see such a personal and tender part of your life. ((Hugs)),” another wrote, adding three heart emojis.

“You’re a great actor, but even better person Dwayne. Keep being you. You make the world a better place,” another chimed in.

Walker died on Nov. 30, 2013 at age 40 in a single-car crash in Santa Clarita, California. He died in a Porsche, alongside friend and driver Roger Rodas. He is survived by his brothers Cody and Caleb, and daughter Meadow Rain Walker. Johnson worked with Walker on Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6 and Furious 7.

As for Hart, the comedian spent 10 days in the hospital after his accident and has since been moved to a rehabilitation facility to recover from his surgeries.

“Everything is good, I spoke with Kevin, I actually refer to him as my son,” Johnson said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I connected with him today, and you know what? These things happen in life. And thankfully, he was strapped in nicely his car seat.”

