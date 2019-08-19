Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Fan Brings up Question After Marriage to Longtime Girlfriend Lauren Hashian Announced

Although Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lauren Hashian tied the knot on Sunday, some fans were confused, as they thought the couple was already married. After Johnson, 47, took to Instagram to celebrate the day’s nuptials, a few surprised fans wrote in the comments that they assumed they were already married.

“Wait The Rock wasn’t married the whole time?” one Instagram user wrote.

Another said, “Congratulations! I thought y’all were already married.”

While many shared their congratulatory comments with the couple, still others joked that they were sad to see the Hobbs & Shaw star officially off the market.

“Oh God,” one fan wrote, “I’m jealous.”

“How he gunna get married to someone besides me,” another joked.

“Should have been me he married,” someone else said.

In his post, Johnson shared two stunning photos from the wedding. In one, the newlyweds hold hands while Hashian triumphantly punches her bouquet into the air. In the other, Johnson dips Hashian and plants a kiss on her lips.

“We do,” Johnson captioned the photos. “August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed).”

Hashian wore a beautiful lacy gown with a plunging neckline and sheer train. In one photo, she donned a long veil over her long, simple curls. Johnson wore a white button-down shirt, with several buttons undone, a pair of off-white pants, and green and white leis around his neck.

Although the wedding was kept a secret, most fans were not surprised to see that the couple finally tied the knot. After all, they have been together for 12 years and share two daughters together: Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1. Johnson and Hashian, the daughter of the late Boston dummer Sib Hashian, met in 2006 while Johnson was shooting the 2007 film The Game Plan. They started dating in 2007 after Johnson’s split from ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia, with whom he shares 18-year-old daughter Simone.

Last July, Johnson cleared up rumors that he and Hashian had secretly tied the knot and explained that they weren’t in a hurry to wed.

“I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, did you get married?’” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m like, ‘No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.’”

He told PEOPLE in 2012 that he was lucky to find love again with Hashian.

“I was so fortunate to have fallen in love once,” Johnson said. “To fall in love again? That’s a hard thing to do twice in the position I’m in. I’m one lucky son of a b—.”

