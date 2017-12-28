Dustin Hoffman’s Accusers Thank John Oliver for Public Callout

John Oliver recently grilled actor Dustin Hoffman about the sexual assault and harassment allegations levied against him. While Oliver felt that the encounter ultimately failed, Hoffman’s accusers are reaching out with gratitude.

“We want to thank you for confronting Dustin Hoffman,” the group said in a statement. “While the questions you asked may not have led to the constructive conversation you hoped for, the fact that you asked them all is what matters most.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thank you @iamjohnoliver for confronting Dustin Hoffman. While the questions you asked may not have led to the constructive conversation you hoped for, the fact that you asked them at all is what matters most. @nykass @corithyme @MelissaKester + 3 others pic.twitter.com/WeenZP5jck — Anna Graham Hunter (@annaghunter) December 27, 2017

They added, “Many men listen to and believe women when we recount our experiences of sexual harassment and assault. But few men put themselves at risk — socially or professionally — to have uncomfortable conversations with other men. Women can continue to tell our stories, but ultimately, change will depend on men reflecting on their own behavior and challenging other men to do the same.”

Hoffman is accused of committing various transgressions against Anna Graham Hunter, Wendy Griss Gatsiounis, Kathryn Rossetter, Melissa Kester, Cori Thomas and two other anonymous accusers.

Oliver tried to make Hoffman answer for the allegations during a panel discussing the 20th anniversary of Hoffman’s film Wag the Dog. Hoffman denied and dodged Oliver’s questions, which went viral.

“This is something we’re going to have to talk about because… it’s hanging in the air,” Oliver said, referring to the accusations.

“It’s hanging in the air? From a few things you’ve read you’ve made an incredible assumption about me,” Hoffman replied, sarcastically adding, “You’ve made the case better than anyone else can. I’m guilty.”

Oliver recently said the outcome of the exchange “wasn’t ideal” and that he felt people focused more on his questions than Hoffman’s lackluster responses.

Based on this statement, it seems that Hoffman’s accusers think the exchange was far from a failure and that they hope more men follow in the footsteps of Oliver