Duggar Family Sparks Josh Duggar Controversy With Photo of Grandson Spurgeon

The internet is calling out the Duggars on social media once more after the family’s latest photo.

The family Instagram account uploaded a seemingly innocent picture of Jessa (Duggar) Seewald’s son Spurgeon sitting in a storage tub, surrounded by pillows.

“I guess Spurgy wanted to play Hide-n-Go Seek!” the photo caption read, alongside a wink emoji.

Instagram users had plenty to say about the snapshot.

“Wow — years ago you said you don’t allow hide and go seek in your home anymore — because of Josh’s problems — or did you forget about that?” one Instagram user wrote.

Others, too, pointed out the family’s previous sentiment on the popular children’s game.

“I thought no hide and seek was allowed after Josh’s scandal against his sisters?” another user asked.

The commenters are referring to a sit-down interview that Duggar daughters Jessa and Jill did with Megyn Kelly nearly two years ago, after news broke that their brother, Josh Duggar, had molested them when they were younger.

During the interview, the sisters revealed safeguards their parents implemented to insure no future issues, E! News reports.

“Not being alone. My parents said ok, we’re not going to do this hide and seek thing where two people go off and hide together,” Jill said. “Locks on the doors. You know, everybody’s in bed. Girls in the girl’s room. Boys in the boy’s room.”

Is social media blowing this photo way out of proportion?

