‘Duck Dynasty’ Daughter Sadie Robertson Already Speaks About Kids With Fiance Christian Huff

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson was recently engaged to fiancé Christian Huff and the reality star is already speaking out about how she and Huff want “a lot” of kids. But just don’t think it will happen immediately.

“That’s probably years down the road,” the 22-year-old told PEOPLE.

Robertson grew up with several siblings, but Huff only has one brother.

“We definitely want kids, and a lot of kids,” she added. “I grew up with six in our family and Christian just has one brother, but he has so many cousins.”

She admitted that “family is definitely really important to us,” but the newlyweds are “not in a rush for that.”

Robertson and Huff have been dating the last ten months and he decided to pop the question on one of her family’s farms in Louisiana. The two were celebrating both of their birthdays — they share the same birthday week, in fact, the day he proposed was his actual birthday — when he decided to get down on one knee in front of friends and family for the surprise proposal.

“I knew that we were getting engaged soon because I knew he had talked to my dad [Willie Robertson] and we had talked about it, but I did not know it was coming at the party,” the motivational speaker admitted. “It was the most perfect thing ever!”

“He proposed to me and of course I was so excited,” she added. “I literally screamed ‘yes’ and he picked me up and it was absolutely perfect.”

The two plan on saying “I do” sooner rather than later. They’re also branching off and celebrating their own way by having a night wedding.

“We both want a night wedding because we love going on walks at night,” she said. “We love the stars, we love just what it looks like at night, and we love lots of lights, so we want it to be all lit up at night.”

Robertson broke the news by uploading a professionally produced video to social media — which has been viewed over over 2.7 million times — that showed the couple pulling up to a romantic setup on the farm, before he got down on one knee. After she said “yes,” the video showed a collage of footage of the two celebrating with smiles, laughs and hugs.

Huff is currently finishing up his last year at Auburn University where he’s studying business management. As of now, the two are still trying to figure out the details of where they want to walk down the aisle at considering they have lots of options.

“We’re still trying to figure out details, but we have a lot of places to choose from considering I live in Nashville, my family’s from Louisiana, his family’s from Florida, he goes to Auburn,” she said. “We have an endless opportunity of where we can pick.”