Duane 'Dog' Chapman's Son Garry Notes 'Not All Officers are Bad' in Wake of George Floyd's Murder

Garry Chapman, the youngest son of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman and the late Beth Chapman, chimed in on the protests against police brutality that followed George Floyd's death on Instagram Friday. The 19-year-old shared a video montage of reports on police officer deaths. "Not all officers are bad," he wrote in the caption. Garry's father has not commented on the situation himself.

Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis Monday. He was arrested after a grocery store employee called police, accusing Floyd of using a counterfeit $20 bill. Video shows officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes, even as Floyd complains he cannot breathe. Chauvin and three other officers involved in Floyd's arrest were fired. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter and is now in custody.

Hennepin County, Minnesota prosecutors' criminal complaint against Chauvin revealed new details of the incident following analysis of police body camera footage, which has not been released to the public yet. According to the criminal complaint, Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes, including almost three minutes after Floyd became non-responsive, reports ABC News. Chauvin arrived at the scene after Officers Thomas Lane and J.A. Kueng arrived.

Lane and Kueng were the first officers to arrive, according to the complaint. They saw Floyd's car and saw him in the driver's seat with two others inside. Lane spoke with Floyd before pulling his gun out and asked Floyd to show his hands. Floyd put his hands on the steering wheel, so Lane put his weapon away before ordering Floyd to leave the car. Floyd "resisted being handcuffed," but followed police orders after he was cuffed. Keung and Lane took Floyd to their squad car, but Floyd suddenly froze and said he was claustrophobic, the complaint reads. At this time, Chauvin and Officer Tou Thao arrived in their squad ar.

The officers tried to get Floyd into one of the police cars several times. At one point, Floyd complained he could not breathe, according to the complaint. Chauvin pulled Floyd out of the passenger side of the car and Floyd landed on the ground face down. Floyd complained he could not breathe, but one officer told him he was "talking fine," according to the complaint. Lane asked if they should roll him on the side, but Chauvin said Floyd was "Staying put where we got him." Chauvin put his knee on Floyd's neck at 8:19:38 p.m. CT, according to the complaint and Floyd stopped moving at 8:24:24 p.m. Chauvin did not remove his knee until 8:27:31 p.m. An ambulance arrived to take Floyd to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Prosecutors said an autopsy was conducted and shows no findings to support traumatic asphyxia or strangulation. The autopsy said Floyd had underlying health conditions, including heart disease and coronary artery disease. Prosecutors said the case is still under investigation and there could be more arrests.