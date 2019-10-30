Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Honors Late Wife Beth With Birthday Tribute

Tuesday, Oct. 29 would have been Beth Chapman‘s 52nd birthday, and her husband, Duane Chapman, shared a special post for his late wife on social media to mark the occasion. Duane used Instagram to repost two posts for Beth’s birthday, the first being a video from the Dog’s Most Wanted account that showed Beth tracking down criminals on the WGN show along with other clips from the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duane Lee Chapman (@duanedogchapman) on Oct 29, 2019 at 9:53am PDT

“There will never be another like you. Happy birthday Beth!” the caption read. “We [love] you!”

The second post, from Beth’s own account, was a photo of Duane and Beth together on a porch flanked by palm trees, with the two embracing as Duane leaned in to plant a kiss on his wife’s cheek.

“Sooooo in love with this guy !” Beth had written.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duane Lee Chapman (@duanedogchapman) on Oct 29, 2019 at 12:23pm PDT

Beth’s daughter, Bonnie Chapman, also paid tribute to her mom on social media on Tuesday, sharing a slideshow of photos of her mom including several shots from Bonnie’s graduation day.

“I miss you everyday,” the 20-year-old wrote. “Your birthday is coming up, wish I could celebrate with you one last time. Thank you for being there for my graduation, now I’m so thankful I have that moment with you.”

On her Instagram Story, she posted a photo of herself as a toddler with Beth and wrote, “Happy birthday angel, I miss you with all my heart. thank you for everything you’ve taught me.”

“Thank you so much for bringing me into this world, wiping my tears and being there for me. Thank you for fighting for me when I had waking pneumonia, thank you for having faith that I’ll get better,” Bonnie continued. “I’ve heard a little about that day and how you were so happy that I was going to have a normal life finally. You gave that to me, your faith saved me. I miss you so much today, waking up and knowing one of the halves that made me are gone. I notice it every day, but today hurts a little more. I miss your laugh and your overwhelming confidence. I miss being able to text you about something, and you going into mama bear mode and being protective over me. I miss your arms around me, I miss your voice. I miss the way you said my name, and the way you cheered me on for anything I did.”

“Today was the day we’d shower you in flowers and gifts, and usually one was a precious moment. You loved those so much! Words can’t describe how a daughter misses her mother,” she wrote. “It feels like a big part of me is gone, and it breaks my heart to know it’ll never come back. I wish you would come back home, I’d do anything to see you walk through that door one last time. I wish you were here, I’d give anything to give a hug. Happy 52nd, I wish you didn’t have to celebrate in heaven.”

Beth passed away in June after a battle with throat cancer.

