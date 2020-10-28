Dua Lipa 'Predicted' Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Engagement Back in August

✖

Looks like Dua Lipa was onto something when it comes to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's relationship. After news broke Tuesday that the country star had popped the question to his girlfriend of five years, an August interview between the No Doubt artist and "Levitating" singer has resurfaced that appears to predict the happy ending.

In August, Lipa was filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live when she accidentally referred to Shelton as Stefani's husband, prompting The Voice coach to reply, "Um, well...he's not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it." When the "Sweet Escape" singer announced her engagement Tuesday, Lipa acknowledged her mistake in the comments, writing, "I guess our little interview aged well!!!!! Congratulations!!! Best news."

The Hollywood power couple announced their big news on social media, with Stefani holding up her left hand to show off her ring while she kissed her future husband. "Hey [Gwen Stefani] thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life... I love you. I heard a YES!" Shelton captioned the sweet photo.

Lipa hasn't been the only one to mistake Shelton and Stefani for a married couple. Earlier this month, the bride-to-be told Extra she thought it was "pretty cute" when people referred to Shelton as her husband. "Do you know how many people say my 'husband' about him?" she said of her boyfriend of at least five years. "I guess we're just together. ... People got used to it or something like that, but it's pretty cute."

Shelton and Stefani have been inseparable since they met and fell in love on the set of The Voice in 2015, helping each other through their divorces from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale, respectively, both splits which happened the same year they met. Five years later, the couple has collaborated on a number of TV and music projects, including their No. 1 Billboard Country Airplay hit, "Nobody But You," as well as "Happy Anywhere" and the holiday song "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

Shelton told PEOPLE in August 2016 that he and Stefani had "rescued each other" during their divorces, which is how they found love for one another. "When you're where she and I were, and you just feel so betrayed and on bottom, this bond that we formed when we found out what each other were going through, it's still there."