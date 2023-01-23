Driver Runs Over Actress Pallavi Joshi's Foot in Painful Accident

Actress Pallavi Joshi is recovering after she was struck by a vehicle on the set of the upcoming movie The Vaccine War. At this time, details of the accident remain unclear, though her husband, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who is also the filmmaker attached to the movie, confirmed in a Jan. 17 tweet that "while shooting, a car ran over her foot."

It is unclear when exactly the accident occurred, though Agnihotri shared a cryptic tweet on Jan. 16 that read, "Life is a game of running on a high speed, heavy traffic, accident prone street of drunk drivers. You have to save yourself. Most become victims of mishaps & never recover. Those who survive accidents, stand up and run again, reach their destination." The Hindustan Times reported that the accident took place while the cast and crew was filming in Hyderabad. A vehicle reportedly "lost control" and struck Joshi, who thankfully only suffered minor injuries and was treated at the hospital. According to her husband, the actress suffered an injury to her foot, Agnihotri sharing that "the bone will take its long course to heal." However, Joshi was apparently well enough to continue filming, her husband telling fans that she "limped back today to sets to give her shot. Show must go on."

On behalf of #PallaviJoshi, I’d like to thank all her well-wishers and fans for their concern. While shooting, a car ran over her foot. The bone will take its long course to heal but she limped back today to sets to give her shot. Show must go on. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/tFGRHm0uu0 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 18, 2023

News of the accident sparked a flurry of well wishes for Joshi. One fan tweeted, "I hope she gets well soon. She is a brilliant actor. I have been watching her since Aarohan days. I wish her a speedy recovery." Somebody else wrote, "We all praying for her speedy recovery. May she get well soon and back to her work." Amid the messages of well-wishes were also remarks from fans praising Joshi's dedication to her work, with one person writing, "the dedication shown by [Pallavi Joshi] mam to go back to Sets even after being Injured has left me in awe of her."

First announced in November, The Vaccine War tells the "incredible true story of a war that you didn't know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values. Agnihotri, the filmmaker behind The Kashmir Files, said in a statement, per The Hindu, "this film celebrates the triumph of our excellent bio scientists. The vaccine war is our tribute to their sacrifice, dedication, and hard work."

Along with Joshi, The Vaccine War also stars Anupam Kher, Sapthami Gowda, and Nana Patekar. It is set to debut in theaters on Aug. 15, 2023. It will be released in 11 languages – Hindi, English, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, and Assamese.