‘Property Brother’ Drew Scott Dishes on Jonathan’s Breakup

After Property Brothers co-host Jonathan Scott announced he and his girlfriend of two years were breaking up, his twin brother Drew has finally addressed the split during the We Day event in Inglewood, California.

“Our family is really close and we’re all here to support each other,” Drew told Us Weekly on Thursday. “I mean, the main thing for him and Jacinta [Kuznetsov] were , they knew that they weren’t right together. They’re good people, but they’re not right together.”

Drew and fiancée Linda Phan are tying the knot next month with a destination wedding in Italy. Scott will obviously be in attendance, but Drew said he’ll likely be there without a date.

“Jonathan hates being set up, so no, we’re not [going to help him try to find a date],” Drew said. “He’s just coming to spend time with our family and friends.”

Scott announced the breakup to his fans via an Instagram post on April 6.

“When I met Jacinta in the fall of 2015, I met somebody kind and courageous and a champion for human/animal rights. We grew to respect each other fiercely and know that will remain unchanged for the rest of our lives,” Scott wrote.

“Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction. There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go.”

Scott revealed in an interview with Chelsea Handler back in October 2016 that the two met at a charity event. Back in November, he referred to her as his “number one supporter.”

“She will buy a greeting card and tuck it into my pocket or put it into my suitcase,” he told Us Weekly in a separate interview. “I’ll be at a hotel and pull out my toiletry bag and find a little note from her. She’s my number one supporter.”

Meanwhile, Drew told reporters he and Phan want to start a family in the near future.

“We’re not in a mad rush, but we definitely want to have kids soon,” the Dancing With the Stars alum revealed. “We’re looking forward to having kids.”

As for the wedding itself, Drew said he can’t wait to “look into Linda’s eyes when she walks down the aisle, and knowing that’s the lady I’m going to be with for the rest of my life.”

“I’m going to be crying like a fool. But I knew from the moment I met her that she was the one for me,” he continued.