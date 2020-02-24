Drew Carey Battles Tears While Paying Tribute to Murdered Ex Fiancee Amie Harwick on Sirius XM Show

The Price Is Right host Dew Carey fought back tears during his Sirius XM show Friday night as he opened up about his relationship with Dr. Amie Harwick, who died last on Feb. 15. Police said she fell off the third-story balcony of her Hollywood Hills apartment. Her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested in connection with her death.

“Back in September 2018, I was in a beautiful, great, best relationship of my life with a woman named Amie Harwick,” Carey said in the latest episode of Drew Carey’s Friday Night Freak-Out, reports Entertainment Tonight. “She was a sex therapist and mental health advocate. She had a PhD and a master’s degree, and she was beautiful and fun, and cared deeply about people and improving their lives and was just a joy to be around. I was so in love with her.”

Carey and Harwick dated in 2017 and got engaged in early 2018. They broke up later that year, but “still loved each other very much,” Carey said Friday.

“Even though we broke up the engagement, I was still so in love with her. And she loved me back,” the comedian said. “I could never hear these songs again without thinking of her… I loved her very much.”

The game show host went on to describe Harwick as a “beautiful person who didn’t deserve to die like she did.”

When the two were together, Carey often shared his sets fo his radio show, and even made a set just for her.

“We would sing the words in each other’s ears,” he said. “We would hold each other and dance in the kitchen to it and slow dance in the bathroom to it, and the office, living room or where we were. I would hold her and we would hold hands in the car and listen to it. We would sing to each other. All these songs were so important to us and I want to play them for you, so you can hear how much we loved each other through these songs.”

Later, Carey said he might take a few weeks off from the show because he is in “no position to work or entertain anybody right now,” but he wanted to do one more show to “get this set out there for her and just put it out there how I loved her.”

In Friday’s episode, Carey’s setlist included Frankie Valli and the 4 Seasons’ “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” Rascals’ “A Girl Like You” and Three Dog Night’s “Old Fashioned Love Song.”

Since Harwick’s death earlier this month, Carey has shared several tributes to her on social media. He also shared a petition created in Harwick’s honor, calling on national domestic violence laws to be changed. Almost 82,000 people have signed the petition.

“Due to domestic violence, I recently lost a wonderful friend, Dr. Amie Harwick,” the petition’s creator, Diana Arias, wrote. “She was murdered as a result of poorly written laws that do not protect the victims and properly punish the offenders. I refuse to let her death be in vain. She was a Doctor in the Mental Health Field and advocate in the community. We need to do the same and advocate for Amie. So I am launching JUSTICE 4 AMIE!”

