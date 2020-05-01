Drew Barrymore and Walmart Sued for Allegedly Copying Fabric Design Studio's Pillow Patterns

✖

Actress Drew Barrymore and Walmart are in the middle of a legal pillow fight. The Charlie's Angels actress and the retail giant were sued by a fabric designer for allegedly ripping off their designs for a collection of designer pillows being sold under Barrymore's name at Walmart stores. Rule of Three Studio is suing Barrymore and Walmart for copyright infringement and notes their pillows sell for between $315 and $565.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Rule of Three claims Barrymore took their intricate Turkish Plume patters for pillows and used them for her own Flower Home by Drew Barrymore Collection, sold at Walmart stores. The designer accused Barrymore of publicly claiming she made the designs herself. "One of the things I'm most proud of is that every single one is completely our own and original — we created each print that we developed for the line," they quoted Barrymore as saying.

According to the documents, Rule of Three released its Turkish Plume pillows in 2015, but the Barrymore pillows were not released until last year. The company wants Walmart to stop selling the pillows and is seeking the profits from their sale, as well as additional damages. Barrymore's representative has not commented on the situation.

While Barrymore has not commented on the lawsuit, she was on the Today Show recently to discuss the challenges of being quarantined with her two young daughters, Olive, 7, and Frankie, 5. She also revealed her brand Flower Beauty is teaming up with other brands for project called Beauty United, which is raising funds for coronavirus relief.

"I don't know if there are good days and bad days. I think there are good hours and bad hours... I cried every day, all day long," Barrymore told Savannah Guthrie on April 14. "It was like every church and state. It was the messiest plate I've ever held in my life to be the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker."

"I didn't think I needed to respect and appreciate teachers any more than I did," the actress added. "Then you start to get some systems and you see people on social media making lists and you're like, Aaarghh!' You find your way. You're resilient."

Barrymore was last seen on TV in Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet, a zombie comedy that lasted three seasons. Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Barrymore was set to host a new syndicated talkshow, simply called The Drew Barrymore Show. The series was set to debut this fall, but it is unclear how the pandemic will change those plans.