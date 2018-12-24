Drew Barrymore Reveals 25 Pound Weight Loss Transformation in Empowering Post

Drew Barrymore shared a major achievement on Instagram last week, using the social media platform to reveal a 25-pound weight loss along with an inspiring message.

“When I look at Instagram, I am made to think I should be at my best self,” she began. “But most days, I lack consistency due to real life.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Solution: with the right people (@marniealton) we can make our goals a reality…,” the 43-year-old continued along with a before photo of herself. “Here is me in a before pose and then 25 pounds later in the same place.”

She then shared a snap of her current figure, a beaming smile on her face as she posed with trainer Marnie Alton.

The mom of two also posted two photos of herself doing sit ups, one from the beginning of her journey and one more recent snap, giving credit to Alton throughout the post. Barrymore also made sure to note in her caption that while leading a healthy lifestyle takes work and commitment, it’s an attainable goal if she wants it to be.

“You can tell my face is so much thinner!” she shared. “This takes me so much work. Diet and exercise and fighting like a lion for it! Damn you genetics! And yet thank you for all the good stuff. I love where I come from (JOHN ETHEL LIONEL) and whatever package it comes in. I just know that I have the control to be what I want. Even if it is hard AF!”

“At least I know there are experts I can turn to for help,” she continued. “I mean look at what Marnie helped me do in three months! When i have time off in 2019…I’m comin for ya! PS may I just say I want to be these ladies on the front page. You are my spirit animals and my goal posts!”

The photos were part of Barrymore’s #TheWayItLookstoUs series, which she’s been using to show fans that while things may look picture-perfect on social media, that’s not always the case.

Prior to her weight loss reveal, the Santa Clarita Diet star had tackled the topic of beauty, sharing an image of herself from a photoshoot along with a makeup-free selfie taken after a workout.

“What I propose some days are great and beautiful,” she wrote. “Sure, I can be this with two hours of hair and makeup and amazing photography and lighting. I also feel beautiful after a sweaty workout…But it all takes work!”

“Which is good because we can achieve it,” Barrymore continued. “What I can’t hide is that some days are difficult and not so pretty… (swipe for photo #2 and I realize I am lucky with solvable problems and my gratitude is never ending. But sometimes life can just get to you and take you down for a minute! But we cry and then pick ourselves up and put one foot in front of the other) Can anyone relate?”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin