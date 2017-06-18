Drew Barrymore Dating Again After Divorce

Drew Barrymore has found love again.

PEOPLE reports that the 42-year-old Santa Clarita Diet star is dating David Hutchinson. Hutchinson is a senior vice president at Maesa, the company that manufactures Barrymore’s Flower Beauty products.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple was spotted out at XS Nightclub in Wynn Las Vegas on Friday night as they took in a DJ set by Norwegian superstar Kygo. They had previously been spotted together in Palm Springs, California for a wedding last weekend.

Rumors of romance between the two first surfaced earlier this month after Barrymore tagged Hutchinson in captions on two Instagram posts. Hutchinson wasn’t pictured in the photos, but was given photo credit on one from Monday.

We ❤️Clare V. @drewbarrymore and @sweetbuns liaison @crystalmeers 📸@davidjhutchinson A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jun 11, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

Barrymore and ex-husband Will Kopelman divorced after four years of marriage in August 2016. They have two children together. Hutchinson was previously married to Alexandra Balahoutis, daughter of producer Jerry Bruckheimer. They recently divorced.

Back in January, Barrymore insited that she wasn’t ready to date again.

“I’m not open to it,” Barrymore said. “I’m just still in shock about everything. It’s going to take awhile.”