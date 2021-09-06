Drake Song Prompts Fans to Think He Had an Affair With Kim Kardashian

Drake fans are convinced the rapper slept with Kim Kardashian amid his recent album drop, Certified Lover Boy, over the weekend as his ongoing feud with Kanye West continues. In his song “Knife Talk,” one specific line grabbed fans’ attention leading some to believe he and Kardashian may have had an affair while she was married to West. Earlier this year, Kardashian filed for divorce after six years of marriage to West, with whom she shares four kids.

In the lyrics, there’s a line that reads, “Voodoo curse, it got him while I flew to Turks // Know the dogs had to hit them where we knew it hurts,” listeners are now wondering if the two developed a romance during her marriage just before filing for divorce. Kardashian, along with her sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner all flew to Turks and Caicos in January, which some are now linking the two.

Some feel that was a direct shot at West that he may have slept with Kardashian, while others are objecting the online speculation as Turks and Caicos is a popular vacation spot. However, this isn’t the only reason fans believe he’s been sleeping with Kardashian. In 2018, his song “In My Feelings” became a popular tune with the line about “Kiki.” Kardashian is often referred to as “Kiki” in her family by her sisters, nieces and nephews, which gives fans more of a reason to think he’s talking about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Later that year, he was also featured in Travis Scott’s “SICKO MODE” which suggested that he may have gone to Kardashian’s house while West was not there. “I crept down the block // Made a right // Cut the lights // Paid the price,” he rapped in the song. However, Kardashian broke her silence on the matter when she commented, “Never happened. End of story,” according to InTouch Weekly. There are a number of things that fans have fed into believing there is more to the story outside of Kardashians statements attempting to shut the rumors down; however, onlookers can’t seem to let it go.

Kardashian filed for divorce in Feb. 2021 after six years of marriage to West. While both have remained somewhat silent on the reasons why they’re going their separate ways, Kardashian did open up a little during the last season of KUWTK when she was seen crying to her sisters confessing she just couldn’t be the wife he wanted, needed and deserved due to her demanding schedule. While many believe there is more to it than that, that’s the only bit of insight fans have been given.