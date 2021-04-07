Drake Pushes Back Against Comedian's 'Tab Prank' in Viral Video

✖

Rapper Drake was the subject of a viral "put it on his tab" prank this week, but he was not amused. Social media comedian Trav Que has already pulled the same prank on stars like Dave East, D. L. Hughley and Jim Jones, though none have responded quite like Drake. The "God's Plan" rapper was enjoying a drink at a bar when Que approached, filming him the whole time.

"Miss — let me get 2,000 cases of Virginia Black, 40 cases of Bumbu, and three cases of tequila," Que said to the bartender in the clip. He indicated Drake as he added: "And put it on his tab. He said he's got it." Both Drake and the bartender were baffled. She said: "Are you sure?" Que pressed on undaunted, singing Drake's praises as if that explained why he would be buying him thousands of drinks.

"You know who this is, right?" he said. "This is Drake! You know who this is? This is Toronto himself. The 6 God. This is 'b--es callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop.'"

Even then, Drake tries not to get involved, merely shaking his head at the bartender and saying: "relax, bro." However, Que pushes on: "Okay? Let's see what happens next. Put it on his tab, he said he got it. Alright? Everything... everything. He said he got it."

At that point, Drake lashed out and slapped the phone out of Que's hand. He may be Que's most famous target for this prank yet, and he has not responded to the video going viral on social media. Other victims of the same prank were equally unamused.

According to a report by Too Fab, the order Que described would have cost $835,308 at a retailer -- and presumably more at a bar. However, since Drake owns Virginia Black whiskey, it's hard to calculate his discount there.

Drake remains a force to be reckoned with in pop culture, though more and more fans are raising eyebrows at his interest in young female stars. Drake has developed social media friendships with teenagers like Millie Bobby Brown and Billy Eilish, according to a report by Consequences of Sound. However, Drake and those girls have claimed that there was nothing inappropriate in those exchanges.

"We just texted each other the other day and he was like 'I miss you so much,' and I was like 'I miss you more.' He's great," Brown said of Drake in 2018. Some fans will never see past that suspicious encounter.