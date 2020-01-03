Tour Dr. Phil’s $5.75 Million California Mansion That Set the Internet on Fire

Dr. Phil McGraw became a trending star on Twitter Thursday night, but not because of anything said on his show. Photos of McGraw’s Beverly Crest, Los Angeles home surfaced, revealing just how unusual and bizarre the daytime talkshow host’s home is. The house is now up for sale with a $5.75 million asking price.

McGraw first bought the property in 2007 and another member of his family was recently living in it, reports The Los Angeles Times. The interior covers 6,170 square feet, with every inch covered in bizarre designs, lights and fixtures.

Photos on Realtor.com reveal the gun-covered wall in the dining room, the neon-lit bar in the great room, and a spiral staircase with a railing covered by curling woody vines. There’s a living room with a big couch covered with gaudy pillows and a giant photo of New York City framed over the fireplace. The family room has a purple corner couch with a giant television embedded in the wall.

The home includes a master suite, four other bedrooms and six bathrooms. The master suite opens up to reveal a private balcony overlooking the grounds.

Whoever moves in next can also enjoy a dining gazebo, swimming pool, spa, a flagstone patio and a lounge with a fireplace.

McGraw’s son, Jordan McGraw, called the bizarre mansion home. In 2015, he told The Daily Mail the home was inspired by director Tim Burton’s style.

“The whole place, the idea is kind of Tim Burton threw up on a canvas and it turned into a house,” Jordan said at the time.

Oddly, the realtor appears to have Photoshopped a still from The Godfather onto the television in one photo. The still is not only in the incorrect aspect ratio, but it is in black and white when The Godfather is in color!

One eagle-eyed Twitter user pointed out that there is a painting with “F—” written on it. Thankfully, the painting should be removable if a family plans on moving in.

Thankfully, if you have the money to buy the home, there is nothing stopping you from changing up the look.

“Private villa oasis just minutes to the Beverly Hills Hotel,” reads the listing. “Extremely rare long gated driveway leads you into stunningly manicured grounds including an outdoor kitchen, inviting backyard with pool/spa and cabana. The interior has been dramatically remodeled and updated with eclectic finishes that can be kept or transformed into your own vision.”

One of the more bizarre photos reveals there is a rack of guns on one side of the wall in the dining room. But it is also strange to see two teddy bears in there and a rabbit-like decoration under the guns.

The strange floor design in the billiards room left any questions for some Twitter users. The table has lion feet at the bottom of its lefts, with dusty spreading on the floor. There is also a fire place and more bear figurines.

One Twitter user noticed this odd plant pot. It can be found in one corner of the dining room, near the gun rack.

