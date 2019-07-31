Dove Cameron’s New ‘Descendants 3’ Photo With Cameron Boyce Sets Comments Section on Fire

Dove Cameron recently posted a new Descendants 3 photo with Cameron Boyce, and comments section is on fire with memorial messages for the late star, who passed away earlier this month. The photo features the two in character, along with their co-stars Sofia Carson and Booboo Stewart.

After posting it, many fans and followers took to the comments, with Disney Channel star Sofia Wylie how she “cried so much last night” during Cameron’s speech. “Thank you for reminding us of who Cameron was and how much each day with him means to all of us!” she wrote.

“I have already see the movie and I cry for the end [oh my God] I can’t spoil but it’s my favorite Descendants, musics are amazing I love them! and I love you Dove, I love you Sofia, I love you Booboo, ans (sic) [of course] I love you angel Cameron,” one fan commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡DOVE♡ (@dovecameron) on Jul 29, 2019 at 3:12pm PDT

“3 weeks ago A beautiful soul left us too early,” another person wrote, “Cameron was too great to put into words and watching a movie with him in it will be hard but he wanted to succeed and that’s what he did, you have to broken for cams light to shine through you, cam you were my childhood,my idol and my hero we will always love you, even though we can’t see you we know you’re still here.”

“I am so excited for this movie, I feel heartbroken knowing this will be the last movie I see Cameron in. He’s character always put a smile on my face, as he did all his years. Love him so much, can’t wait to watch your final performance,” someone else said, “few tears will be shed, Rest In Peace beautiful angel. I want to be better cause of the person he was.”

“It won’t be the same watching it, just knowing he isn’t here with us. But the fact he will be there the whole time we are watching Descendants 3. He was such an inspiration to many, we all grew up watching his tiny, cute adorable face and making us laugh every time. He will not be remembered as Cameron, but as a true friend, and family to all those who love him. He is in a better place, and we thank him for all the smiles he has brought, and all the laughs. Thank you Cameron. We all love you.”

Descendants 3 is scheduled to premiere on the Disney Channel on Friday, Aug. 2.