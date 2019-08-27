Dove Cameron Can’t Stop Showing off Her Pink Hair, and Fans Are Eating It Up

Dove Cameron is feeling photogenic with her new pink hair, but fans don’t seem to mind. Cameron has been delighting fans with selfies showing off her newly-dyed hairstyle, and she has been racking up likes, comments and compliments.

Cameron took the plunge into the world of neon hairstyles just this month, and it has been a roller coaster ride of social media stardom ever since. The Disney Channel star began posting pink-haired photos just over a week ago, and already she is a hit. However, fans are still not used to it, as they shower Cameron with fresh compliments every time she uploads a picture.

“Don’t. Change. your. Hair,” one fan wrote on one of Cameron’s latest photos. “Any. Other. Colour.”

“I am LIVINGGG for this hair, dude,” added another.

Cameron made three successive posts on Tuesday morning showing off her pink hair. All three found her in a brightly lit kitchen, smiling in the mirror with her hair and make-up in immaculate shape. One post was a video, where Cameron moved her phone around to observe herself at different angles in a mirror.

“Morning, baby,” she wrote with three breakfast-themed emojis.

The other two posts were photos taken in the same spot. One was a mirror selfie while the other appeared to be taken with a front-facing camera instead.

“Mpdg,” Cameron wrote alongside one, referencing the “Manic Pixie Dream Girl” archetype.

All three posts showed Cameron with heavy lipstick accentuating her facial features. Her eyes were also heavily lidded, with long, curling lashes and a gradient of grey and black shadow over them. The actress wore a blank tank top with a high collar, and her phone case bore red- graffiti-like lettering.

Cameron has had fans enchanted for years with her bold looks on social media. However, the pink hair marks a new era for the actress, who has long promised that she intends to begin releasing original music in the next few years, and when she does so she will try out some new hair colors that are not suitable for screen acting.

By all appearances, that time is finally here, and fans can hardly wait. Cameron signed with Columbia’s Disruptor Records last March, and that deal appears to still be active. Earlier this month, she told E! News that her solo music will begin coming out in September.

Cameron has been through a lot in recent months, along with the rest of her co-stars from Disney’s Descendents franchise. The film series lost one of its brightest stars in July, when Cameron Boyce passed away due to complications with his epilepsy. Cameron has been publicly mourning Boyce along with fans, colleagues and friends.