Dove Cameron Reveals Black and White Video With Co-Star Cameron Boyce After His Death

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce passed away on July 6 at age 20 after suffering a seizure in his sleep, and his Descendants co-star Dove Cameron has now shared a second tribute to the late actor Instagram.

On Sunday night, Cameron posted a black-and-white clip of herself and Boyce in character for the Descendants films, with Boyce hugging Cameron as she threw her head back and laughed.

The actress didn’t write anything alongside her post, simply captioning the short clip with a simple rose emoji.

Cameron first opened up about her co-star’s death in an Instagram video in which she read an emotional letter addressed to Boyce’s family.

“You are all I can think about,” she said. “My heart aches for you, I’m broken for you. I have close to nothing left, which tells me some small percentage about how you must be feeling.”

“Cameron was one of my favorite people alive in the world. Though I know that’s not unique to me, Cameron was magic — an earth angel,” the 23-year-old continued. “Over the last six years, since he was only 14, Cameron talked me down from countless ledges, talked me through eating disorders, helped me out of a dark relationship and through endless breakdowns.”

Cameron then directly addressed Boyce, saying that she will “never have enough words for the pain I feel and the love and space in my heart that I hold for you.”

“Goodbye my dear, dear friend and brother. You leave behind a colossal wake, a profound chasm that can never be filled but you also leave millions and millions of deeply impacted, hope-filled and love-filled human beings who are who they are because of you and how you spent your brief 20 years on this earth,” she concluded. “What a gift you were; you turned the world on its head. We can all only hope to be half of the human that you were and you deserved so much more time. Goodbye to an earth angel. I will spend the rest of my life missing and loving you and all the better for knowing you.”

Boyce’s family confirmed his death in a statement and later revealed that the actor had epilepsy. Boyce was most known for his work on the Disney Channel, first in the show Jessie and later as part of the Descendants film franchise.

