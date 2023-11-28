Donny Osmond Mourns Death of 'Dear Friend'

Donny Osmond took to social media to share that he is mourning the death of a "dear friend." In an Instagram post, the singer shared the news that Marty Krofft has passed away, at the age of 86. Kroft was a beloved television producer who created a number of iconic children's series, such The Banana Splits Adventure Hour, H.R. Pufnstuf, Land of the Lost, and Sigmund and the Sea Monsters., as well as Osmond's 1976 show with his sister, Donny & Marie.

"I am so saddened by the passing of my dear friend, Marty Krofft," Osmond wrote alongside a throwback photo himself and Marie with the Kroffts. "He and his brother, Sid, created the whole format of The Donny and Marie show. Together, they put my sister and me on the map and both of us will be forever grateful for their vision and creativity. Marty Krofft's television legacy is incredible. His fingerprint is on generations of entertainment and the impact he's had in connecting people around the world is an astonishing legacy he leaves behind. Our best wishes and love go out to his family and loved ones," Osmond concluded his message, "As Marie and I sang at the end of every show, 'May God keep you in His tender care, 'till He brings us together again.'"

Following the news of Kofft's death, many of his fans and peers have been taking to social media to express their sympathies. "If you grew up watching Marty Kroft's shows and wondered what kind of person he was, I can assure you he was awesome," wrote TV producer Greg Garcia in a post on X. "I'll miss his stories, his laugh, his constant pursuit of the next project, his advice, and most of all his love. RIP my dear friend."

Former The Brady Bunch actress Maureen McCormick added, "Rest In Sweet Peace Marty Krofft. Thank you for all the joy. You are in my [heart] forever. Love to Marty's family and friends."

According to Variety, Krofft died of kidney failure Saturday in Los Angeles, California, per a family representative. Krofft was married to former Playboy Playmate Christa Rogalski (Christa Speck) from 1965 until her death in 2013 but he was not married at the time of his death. Krofft is survived by his 94-year-old brother Sid, as well as another brother, Harry; three daughters, Deanna Krofft-Pope, Kristina Krofft and Kendra Krofft; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.