Donnie Wahlberg Fans Feel Intensely About His Safety After He Tweets That He’s ‘Safe and Sound’

Donnie Wahlberg fans are glad to have him safe and sound after he announced on Twitter that his plane landed early Friday morning without any complications. The Blue Bloods star took to the social media platform to leave a message he frequently shares there: “Safe & Sound & On The Ground!” The message was accompanied by an animjoi of his face giving a thumbs-up sign.

Safe & Sound & On The Ground! pic.twitter.com/MVWv7hs8a5 — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) December 13, 2019

Wahlberg’s fans responded with gusto to his announcement. “Thank you for letting us know,” one person wrote, adding a hashtag Wahlberg shares, “#loveeternal.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So #thankful to see this,” another said.

“Yay! I’m happy,” one fan wrote. “Love you!”

“Good to hear that u r safe and sound. Have a beautiful nite or morning,” someone said.

“That’s a tweet that I love to see first thing in the morning. Have a great day!” another wrote.

“Love seeing this tweet every time,” one person said.

“So thankful! Have a great night!” another said.

Over the weekend, Blue Bloods fans fawned over the 50-year-old actor and singer when he admitted to TVInsider that he teared up on the set of the procedural series following the death of his character Danny Reagan’s wife, Linda Reagan. He said that the first scene following her death, which took place off-camera in between Seasons 7 and 8, was an emotional one to film.

“The first dinner scene without Linda was really emotional, just genuine emotion,” Wahlberg said when asked about the most memorable family dinner scenes. “Nobody was acting that day. My tears were real, because even though in real life, Amy Carlson was still around, I was going to be moving forward on the show without her. I wouldn’t have a partner anymore to help me with these boys — on-screen and off, to be frank. It’s a big loss, and I’ll always remember the emotion of that day.”

Fans took to PopCulture.com’s Facebook post about Wahlberg’s quote to react. “It has made such a difference without her at the table and the whole story line itself,” one fan wrote alongside a crying emoji.

“We all cried when linda died. It was so sad like losing one of our love ones,” wrote another.

Blue Bloods debuted in 2010 on CBS and is currently in its 10th season. The series will return from a temporary hiatus on Friday, Jan. 3.

Photo credit: John Sciulli / Stringer / Getty