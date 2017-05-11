A Graphic Mural Reveals Pope Francis Kissing A Red-Horned Donald Trump

On Thursday morning, a life-size mural depicting a devil-horned President Donald Trump kissing Pope Francis appeared on a wall near the Vatican.

A mural of Pope Francis with a halo kissing Trump sprouting devil’s horns has appeared on a wall near the Vatican https://t.co/6C7pxyoKSt pic.twitter.com/6iUPlV0faQ — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 11, 2017

The shocking image was plastered to the wall in the middle of the night on a street named the “Way of the Bank of Holy Spirit.” The mural was reportedly the work of a street artist that goes by the name “TVBoy,” who is believed to be named Salvatore Benintende, according to Reuters.

The picture shows President Donald Trump with bright yellow hair and red devil horns protruding from the sides of his head. He has a red cape over his shoulders and a pistol holstered to his side. The pope has a yellow halo over his head, the same color as Trump’s hair, and is depicted wearing a sash around his waist that reads: “The Good Forgives the Evil.” The two are shown with arms wrapped around each other while engaged in a mouth-to-mouth kiss.

“It is very provocative but not too shocking for someone coming from America,” a tourist from Burbank, California said.

The artwork popped up two weeks before Donald Trump is expected to meet with Pope Francis on May 24. The President is planning to tour Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy, and Belgium and will meet the Pope at the Vatican.

A special group of Rome sanitation workers known as “The Decorum Squad” is typically responsible for taking down such murals.

