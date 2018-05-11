Donald Trump Jr.’s Reported Love Interest Once Was Married to Prominent Democrat

Two months after Vanessa Trump filed for divorce, Donald Trump Jr. has reportedly moved on with Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was one married to California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.

On Wednesday, multiple sources told Page Six that Trump Jr. has been dating Guilfoyle “for a few weeks.”

“Don Jr. and Kimberly are seeing each other, and are having a great time,” one source said. “While he wants to respect the privacy of his family, he is getting divorced, and he enjoys Kimberly’s company.”

The two were reportedly seen arriving together at a New York party hosted by Bill White and Bryan Eure in honor of Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump‘s new ambassador to Germany. After the party, they had dinner at Harry Cipriani on Fifth Avenue.

Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from the 40-year-old Trump Jr. in March. The couple are parents to five children.

The 49-year-old Guilfoyle is a co-host on Fox News’ The Five. She also has close ties to the Trumps, and was reportedly considered for a press secretary job. However, she declined and stayed at Fox News, signing a contract extension in May 2017.

Guilfoyle has been married and divorced twice. From 2001 to 2006, she was married to Newsom, a rising star in San Francisco politics. In 2003, he was elected San Francisco Mayor.

During his tenure as Mayor of San Francisco, Newsom gained national attention for ordering the city clerk to start issuing marriage licences to same-sex couples before it before it became legal in California. In 2010, he successfully ran for Lieutenant Governor of California and was re-elected in 2014. In 2008, he married filmmaker Jennifer Siebel.

While they were still married, Guilfoyle took a TV job in New York. That long distance reportedly put a strain on their relationship, the San Francisco Chronicle reported at the time.

“Unfortunately, the demands of our respective careers have made it too difficult for us to continue as a married couple,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “Over the past 10 years, we have developed a tremendous bond of love and respect for each other. That will never change.”

After her divorce from Newsom was finalized, Guilfoyle married furniture heir Eric Villency. They divorced in 2009 and share a son, Ronan Anthony Villency.

During the summer of 2017, Guilfoyle was reportedly dating Anthony Scaramucci, the financier who served as White House Communications Director for 10 days in July. Scaramucci’s wife, Deidre Ball, also filed for divorce in July. He then started spending time with Guilfoyle in Manhattan and vacationed in Rome. Scaramucci insisted they were friends, but an August report in Showbiz 411 claimed they were apartment hunting together.

“Kimberly and Anthony have long been friends because he’s a regular Fox contributor. They share the same real estate agent in New York and she lives in The Beresford and he was looking in the Beresford,” a source told PEOPLE. “He asked her if she could look with him because she knows the building so well, just to get her thoughts… She lives in the building and he said, ‘Is this a good deal? Is this a good unit? What do you think?’ and it was that simple.”

Their relationship did not last long, since The Blast reported in November that Ball called off their divorce, and they are attempting to reconcile.

Photo credit: Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com