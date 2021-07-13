Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex Leaves the US for a 'New Life'

✖

Donald Trump Jr.'s ex, Aubrey O'Day, has announced that she has left the United States for a "new life." In a new Instagram post, O'Day announced her new single, "Body Love High," and revealed that she has moved out of the country for the time being. For those of you who are friends or have spent enough time on my Twitter over the years to get into my mind, you know I’ve been wanting to leave out of the country for a while now, so... I have!" O'Day wrote.

She continued, "I sold my place in America and just boarded my flight to a new life. I’ve been so anxious, scared, emotionally raw, I have no idea what will come next.. which completely exacerbates the control freak in me." The reality TV star added that "life just got too predictable and uninspiring for me. The industry, society’s cravings, our leaders, the product consumer dynamics..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aubrey O'Day (@aubreyoday)

The singer went on to recall her youth. "Then I remembered before I was a public figure at 17, while in college, I sailed around the world on Semester at Sea. And when I returned home, my mission was to join the Peace Corp. I promised myself that I would take a stand and implement change for the injustices I witnessed all over the world, and I just knew I would use my voice to make an impact!"

O'Day continued: "Now [with] that said, I’ve definitely lived every last thing on my many bucket lists growing up, and my unrestrained perspectives definitely make an impact (whether it be the one intended/deserved or not), but I need a more profound purpose at this stage of my life than what I’ve learned so far. So, I’m writing this to anyone who may be relating to any of these feelings expressed... JUST JUMP, AND THE NET WILL APPEAR! love you all!"

O'Day and Trump Jr. allegedly had an affair back in 2011, while he was still married to his now-ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. In recent years, she had referred to Trump Jr. as her "soulmate," but eventually stated that he was "no longer" the man she fell in love with. Trump Jr. is currently dating attorney and TV new contributor Kimberly Guilfoyle, whom TMZ sources previously claimed O'Day labeled "crazy looking."