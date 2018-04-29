Donald Trump Jr. Trolls Kim Kardashian’s Defense of Kanye West

The Kardashian family has found itself in a whirlwind of news for over a week ever since Kim Kardashian’s husband Kanye West returned to Twitter and started loudly supporting President Donald Trump and his policies.

The opinion didn’t sit well with many of West’s fans, and many of them retorted to his tweets by claiming he was mentally unstable. This prompted Kardashian to speak up.

To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

She added in another tweet that “mental health” was not a joke.

And then things took a turn for the weird. One of the people to applaud Kardashian’s tweet was Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

He retweeted her post on Twitter with the hashtag #ImWithHer, and posted to Instagram as well with the laughing emojis.

On the surface the tweet show’s Trump Jr.’s support for Kardashian, but Twitter users were quick to point out that was the slogan of Hilary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, which Kardashian openly supported.

Numerous Twitter users called out Trump Jr. for trolling by using the the hashtag.

Never thought I’d see this! https://t.co/tuJKJf2z16 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 25, 2018

This day is different https://t.co/iEGXHTZfgf — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 25, 2018

Oh my word, this troll. https://t.co/ASx0yYdqJP — Chris Hynes (@realchrishynes) April 25, 2018

She endorsed and supported @HillaryClinton. You are an idiot. https://t.co/VcQSwAJUGA — Kristopher Velasco (@krisvelasco8) April 25, 2018

Looking at this tweet is like smashing your rational mind into a brick wall over and over and over https://t.co/IVrn05IjNA — Matthew Albright (@TNJ_malbright) April 25, 2018

Fredo, there’s an old expression, you’re judged by the company you keep. In the time it took you to compose this wonderful hashtag you could have fed 3 people at the food bank. https://t.co/eCPQJr9lfi — mrmediapro (@mrmediapro) April 25, 2018

And Kim was with Hillary Clinton. — MarHolla (@Dextrluver) April 25, 2018

“Never thought I’d see this!” freelance journalist, Yashir Ali wrote, while filmmaker and NFL alum, Matthew Cherry added, “This day is different.”

“Oh my word, this troll,” wrote another.

“She endorsed and supported [Hillary Clinton]. You are an idiot,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Looking at this tweet is like smashing your rational mind into a brick wall over and over and over,” joked another.

“Fredo, there’s an old expression, you’re judged by the company you keep. In the time it took you to compose this wonderful hashtag you could have fed 3 people at the food bank,” a Twitter user wrote.

"And Kim was with Hillary Clinton,"

Trump Jr. even admitted he was trolling, responding to one tweet that called his post “god tier trolling” with “You’re welcome.”

