‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Contestant Arsenio Hall Hints at New Details About Donald Trump Jr.’s Affair With Aubrey O’Day

A new report claims that Donald Trump Jr. pursued Aubrey O’Day on the set of Celebrity Apprentice, and the show’s contestants are taking to social media to back up the story.

Sources told Us Weekly that Trump told O’Day that he would leave his wife Vanessa Trump so the two could be together. He reportedly “fell hard” for the former Danity Kane singer, but their relationship ended when Vanessa found email exchanges between the pair.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He called her all the time and really cared about her. He was giving her a lot of advice on her career. She’s actually bright girl, way smarter than people realize,” the insider said.

While the source confessed the details under anonymity, contestants of the Donald Trump-led reality show went public with their knowledge of the alleged affair.

Comedian Arsenio Hall seemed to confirm the rumors of Tuesday, tweeting that he and Clay Aiken witnessed some juicy action during filming.

“The year @clayaiken … and I were on Celebrity Apprentice garnered great reality TV for NBC. But we both used to say that the GREATER show, was going on behind the scenes,” he teased.

The year @clayaiken … and I were on Celebrity Apprentice garnered great reality TV for NBC. But we both used to say that the GREATER show, was going on behind the scenes. https://t.co/72OiT0fBUL — Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) March 20, 2018

Aiken also posted a cryptic message about his time on the reality show, sharing a GIF of himself from the set joking about ODay’s party-girl ways.

I’m just gonna leave this here… pic.twitter.com/MTbk75OoWc — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) March 19, 2018

When a follower commented, “I was wondering if you knew about Aubrey chasing Don Jr.… Question answered,” Aiken cleared up his opinion: “My gut tells me the story got a tiny piece wrong. Maybe reverse those two names.”

My gut tells me the story got a tiny piece wrong. Maybe reverse those two names. — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) March 20, 2018

O’Day also previously hinted at some Trump family drama following the 2016 election of President Donald Trump.

“I’m embarrassed to be an American,” the singer wrote in a series of now-deleted tweets.

When a follower pointed out that she had appeared on Trump’s reality show, she replied, “No. My story I didn’t tell is worth millions now… This doesn’t hurt me, it hurts America.”

In another tweet, she added, “I don’t have a nondisclosure and Trump is lucky I haven’t said what I know. He is garbage.”

O’Day was reportedly involved in a romantic relationship with Donald Jr. when his wife Vanessa was a new mom to their son Tristan, who was born in October 2011. She became pregnant again in early 2012 before giving birth to son Spencer in October of that year.

Sources claim that Donald Jr. told O’Day that he and his wife had split up, which is why she agreed to pursue a relationship. Vanessa reportedly learned of the affair while pregnant, when she discovered emails exchanged by the pair, and Donald Jr. ended the extramarital fling.

O’Day has kept mum about the affair since reports broke of her relationship with the First Son. Donald Jr. and Vanessa have also remained quiet about the reports, but the couple announced on Thursday their plans to divorce after 12 years of marriage.