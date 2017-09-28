Donald Trump Says He Spoke to Jerry Jones About Dallas Cowboys’ Protest

Donald Trump says that there is no beef between him and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The NFL squad chose to kneel before the playing of the National Anthem prior to Monday’s game, but the President says he isn’t too bothered about the decision.

On Wednesday, Trump took to Twitter to share that he had a conversation with Jones. The President then explained that the Cowboys will be standing for the Anthem.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Spoke to Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys yesterday. Jerry is a winner who knows how to get things done. Players will stand for Country!”

Spoke to Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys yesterday. Jerry is a winner who knows how to get things done. Players will stand for Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

Before the American flag was unfurled on Monday night at the Arizona Cardinals stadium, Jones and his team locked arms while taking a knee.

Previously, President Trump suggested that NFL owners should fire any of their players who “disrespect the flag” by kneeling during the anthem.

On Tuesday, the former Apprentice star spoke out in a press conference to address the accusations that he was “preoccupied” with the drama in the NFL instead of devoting his attention to other issues.

“I wasn’t preoccupied with the NFL,” Trump said. “I was ashamed of what was taking place because to me that was a very important moment. I don’t think you can disrespect our country, our flag, our National Anthem. To me, the NFL situation is a very important situation.”

Earlier in the day, Trump had bashed the NFL for its low TV ratings.

Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

“Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected!” he tweeted.