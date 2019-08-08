Donald Trump Releases El Paso and Dayton Video After Visits, and Twitter Isn’t Here for It

Two mass shootings occurred this past weekend in the United States, with an incident in Dayton, Ohio killing nine people and a shooting in El Paso, Texas killing 22. On Thursday, Aug. 8, Donald Trump shared a video of clips from his visits to both Dayton and El Paso, which took place on Wednesday, Aug. 7. In his caption, he wrote that he had spent time in the cities with “some of the greatest people on Earth.”

My time spent in Dayton and El Paso with some of the greatest people on earth. Thank you for a job well done! pic.twitter.com/TNVDGhxOpo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2019

Many people on social media were not fans of the clip.

Videos by PopCulture.com

#DonaldTrump isn’t capable of of bringing the country together or healing. He only spreads hate and division. Shameful 🤡 — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) August 8, 2019

Trump characterizes his visit to mass shooting sites in Dayton and El Paso as “an amazing day,” touts “the respect for the office of the presidency.” Everything is all about him. pic.twitter.com/9HKXepsSWH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 7, 2019

Trump is exploiting El Paso and Dayton. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) August 7, 2019

That about covers the guy that shows up to a place where people are grieving and trying to heal and he makes it ALL about him. pic.twitter.com/RmGfKFG6r1 — Phillip-💯against fucking liars. (@PhillipLiberal) August 8, 2019

Trump visited both Dayton and El Paso, visiting hospitals and meeting with victims’ families, first responders and doctors. In El Paso, protesters gathered outside the Walmart where the shooting took place, and the Washington Post reported that many of the victims at the University Medical Center refused to see Trump during his visit.

The president had previously condemned El Paso as “one of our nation’s most dangerous cities” and allegedly owes the city over $400,000 for a campaign rally held there earlier this year.

After his visit to Dayton, he criticized Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley for misrepresenting the reception he received at the hospital there, though both Brown and Whaley had actually told media that he was well received. Brown called Trump’s past rhetoric “racist” and Whaley called past rhetoric “divisive.”

Journalists were not allowed to accompany Trump during the hospital visit, with press secretary Stephanie Grisham saying the visit was not intended as a “photo op,” CNN reports.

Several people on Twitter pointed out that Trump using footage from his visit to the cities in his Twitter video effectively defeated that purpose.

Trump keeps the press away from Dayton and El Paso saying he wants it to be about the victims and not a photo op. Then less than 24 hours later turns it into a photo op and campaign video. #TrumpIsADisgrace — Kate Smith (@KateSmithAZ) August 8, 2019

Travel pool was told Trump’s hospital visit was closed to pool because this is “about victims…not a photo op.” But it took the WH just a couple hours to release its own video highlights and photos. https://t.co/rPHYrsrJeP — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) August 7, 2019

Photo Credit: Getty / SOPA Images