Donald Trump Releases El Paso and Dayton Video After Visits, and Twitter Isn’t Here for It

Two mass shootings occurred this past weekend in the United States, with an incident in Dayton, Ohio killing nine people and a shooting in El Paso, Texas killing 22. On Thursday, Aug. 8, Donald Trump shared a video of clips from his visits to both Dayton and El Paso, which took place on Wednesday, Aug. 7. In his caption, he wrote that he had spent time in the cities with “some of the greatest people on Earth.”

Many people on social media were not fans of the clip.

Trump visited both Dayton and El Paso, visiting hospitals and meeting with victims’ families, first responders and doctors. In El Paso, protesters gathered outside the Walmart where the shooting took place, and the Washington Post reported that many of the victims at the University Medical Center refused to see Trump during his visit.

The president had previously condemned El Paso as “one of our nation’s most dangerous cities” and allegedly owes the city over $400,000 for a campaign rally held there earlier this year.

After his visit to Dayton, he criticized Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley for misrepresenting the reception he received at the hospital there, though both Brown and Whaley had actually told media that he was well received. Brown called Trump’s past rhetoric “racist” and Whaley called past rhetoric “divisive.”

Journalists were not allowed to accompany Trump during the hospital visit, with press secretary Stephanie Grisham saying the visit was not intended as a “photo op,” CNN reports.

Several people on Twitter pointed out that Trump using footage from his visit to the cities in his Twitter video effectively defeated that purpose.

