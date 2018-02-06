Christie Brinkley Claims ‘Flirty’ Donald Trump Tried to Hit on Her

In a new interview, model and actress Christie Brinkley revealed that “flirty” Donald Trump once tried to woo her.

Speaking to journalists, Brinkley recounted a story of when she spoke with the future U.S. President and he offered her a ride on his private jet while she was dating singer Billy Joel and he was married to Ivana Trump.

“One day I was at the Plaza Hotel. My phone rings and this guy goes, ‘Hey, Christie, it’s The Donald.’ I say, ‘Hi, Billie,’ because I was dating Billie at the time. But the voice goes, ‘No, no. It’s The Donald!’ So I say, ‘What’s up?” And he says, “I hear you’re leaving for Aspen tomorrow. I am too. I’d like to give you a ride on my private jet,’ ” she recalled. “So I reply, ‘Thank you, but I have already arranged my flights.’ ‘So cancel them!’ was his response, and I say, ‘No thank you. I’m going with friends.’ “

“I knew he was married, and there he was asking me to go on his plane. He was kind of flirty about it. He was out chasing skirts,” Brinkley added, while also saying that she always found Trump to be “smarmy,” according to The Daily Mail.

The new story from Brinkley comes amidst reports that Trump once had an affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

It was previously reported that Daniels once described having sex with Donald Trump as “textbook” in an interview from 2011.

Details of the conversation that have been released reveal how the adult film actress had “textbook generic” sex with the current U.S. President sometime after they first met at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006.

Daniels says he asked her for her phone number and invited her to have dinner with him. Upon arriving to his hotel room, Daniels found Trump wearing sweatpants and having dinner served right there, rather than going out.

At one point, Daniels excused herself to the restroom and returned to find Trump sitting on the bed. “Ugh, here we go,” Daniels reportedly claims to have thought to herself.

That first encounter took place less than four months after Trump’s wife Melania gave birth to Barron, their now-11-year-old son.

“I actually don’t even know why I did it, but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, ‘Please, don’t try to pay me,’ ” said Daniels. Afterwards, the two of them reportedly had a few more encounters of a sexual nature

A source close to the situation says that along with the complete interview, Daniels details many things about her time with Trump, such as “[w]hat he’s like in bed, pillow talk, she talks about what he’s like down there…”

The news of this past interview came on the heels of a Wall Street Journal report that one of Trump’s lawyers arranged a payment of $130,000 to Daniels in 2016, just before the presidential election.

That payment was meant to be in exchange for her keeping quiet about the affair she had with Trump. The actress reportedly signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement about the matter, but this new interview pre-dates the terms of that contract.

Trump, along with his current administration and Daniels herself have all denied the affair ever took place, with Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen claiming that the adult film star called the allegations “completely false.”