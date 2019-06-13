Celebrity

Donald Trump Calls Charles the ‘Prince of Whales’, Social Media Destroys Him

Donald Trump recently visited the United Kingdom on a state visit, which included a meeting with […]

By

Donald Trump recently visited the United Kingdom on a state visit, which included a meeting with Charles, Prince of Wales.

On Thursday, Trump referenced the royal in a tweet, misspelling his title as the Prince of Whales (a species of animal) rather than the Prince of Wales (a country).

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tweet was part of Trump’s argument that he should not have to disclose the contents of his conversations with other world leaders to the FBI.

“I meet and talk to ‘foreign governments’ every day. I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Whales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland. We talked about ‘Everything!’” he wrote.

Naturally, Twitter had a field day.

Trump ultimately deleted the tweet and fixed his spelling, but the internet never forgets.

His tweets came one day after an ABC News interview in which he told George Stephanopoulos that he would accept damaging information about a 2020 opponent if he received it from a foreign government.

“There’s nothing wrong with listening… It’s not interference,” he said. “They have information. I think I’d take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go maybe to the FBI — if I thought there was something wrong.”

During POTUS’ visit to the U.K., he also met with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Prime Minister Theresa May. Speaking to Piers Morgan during an interview that aired on Good Morning Britain, Trump called the royal family “really nice.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Peter Summers

Tagged:
,

Related Posts