Donald Trump Calls Charles the ‘Prince of Whales’, Social Media Destroys Him

Donald Trump recently visited the United Kingdom on a state visit, which included a meeting with Charles, Prince of Wales.

On Thursday, Trump referenced the royal in a tweet, misspelling his title as the Prince of Whales (a species of animal) rather than the Prince of Wales (a country).

The tweet was part of Trump’s argument that he should not have to disclose the contents of his conversations with other world leaders to the FBI.

“I meet and talk to ‘foreign governments’ every day. I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Whales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland. We talked about ‘Everything!’” he wrote.

Naturally, Twitter had a field day.

“So how do you control the whales?”

“Mr Trump Wales is a…”

“And can you speak to whales?”

“Mr Trump please”

“Can you weaponise these whales”

“Sir”

“Because we could use a Whale army against the Mexicans” pic.twitter.com/E2rZI7wf1U — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 13, 2019

First photos in from Trump’s meeting with the Prince of Whales pic.twitter.com/MclQIT9G2A — Hazel Shearing (@hazelshearing) June 13, 2019

ah yes the Prince of Whales, brother of the Prince of Tides pic.twitter.com/0423Cj3TXS — shauna (@goldengateblond) June 13, 2019

“When I met with the Prince of Whales, he said that as president, it was my life’s porpoise to build the wall. I told him wait till you sea it.” — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) June 13, 2019

IN TRUMP’S ROLODEX * Prince of Whales

* Dolly Llama

* Prime Minister True Dough

* Emmanuel Macaroni

* Angela Marble

* Benjamin Not-on-Yahoo

* King Salmon

* The Poop — God (@TheTweetOfGod) June 13, 2019

Trump’s met with the Prince of Whales and also with the Dolphin of France. pic.twitter.com/Qft36rHrTn — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 13, 2019

The Prince of Whales, pictured earlier today pic.twitter.com/GmnAiQuzwx — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) June 13, 2019

Trump ultimately deleted the tweet and fixed his spelling, but the internet never forgets.

His tweets came one day after an ABC News interview in which he told George Stephanopoulos that he would accept damaging information about a 2020 opponent if he received it from a foreign government.

“There’s nothing wrong with listening… It’s not interference,” he said. “They have information. I think I’d take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go maybe to the FBI — if I thought there was something wrong.”

During POTUS’ visit to the U.K., he also met with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Prime Minister Theresa May. Speaking to Piers Morgan during an interview that aired on Good Morning Britain, Trump called the royal family “really nice.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Peter Summers