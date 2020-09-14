Donald Trump Accepts Joe Rogan's Offer to Moderate a 4-Hour Debate With Joe Biden

✖

Joe Rogan offered to moderate a 4-hour debate between presidential candidates, President Donald Trump and opponent Joe Biden and it seems like Trump is down for it! In a tweet sent out by Tim Kennedy — a retired MMA fighter — he announced Rogan's interest in doing this when he discussed it on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast and asked who was on board as well, and Trump said he is. "On my podcast with [Joe Rogan] he offered to moderate a debate between [Joe Biden] and [Donald Trump] It would be four hours with no live audience. Just the two candidates, cameras, and their vision of how to move this country forward. Who wants this?" he posted using the hashtags "debate" and "election 2020." Trump responded, "I do!"

Several of their followers had plenty to say about having such debate, while some are in favor, some are firm that it's only talk and won't happen. However, if it does, Rogan did explain how he wants it to go down. "First fo all, I want no one else in the room, just the three of us, and you'd have to stream it live so no one can edit it, and I would want them in there for four hours," Rogan detailed according to the New York Post. "If they wanted to do that — the both wanted to come here in Austin, sit down and have a debate — I would 100% do it."

He continued, "But I don't think that Biden can handle it. I think Biden is like, I think he's, I mean people get mad at me for saying this, I think there's something wrong and I don't think there's something wrong, because I'm guessing, or because I'm pro-Trump. I've seen him fall apart." Both candidates have agreed to three different debates this year with the first one being held in Cleveland on Sept. 29, the second one in Miami on Oct. 15 and the third in Nashville on Oct. 22.

Voting will be slightly different this year due to the pandemic, and recently a federal judge has banned the United States Postal Service from sending out election mailers that contain "false statements." The USPS was initially accused by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, and according to her they were accused of sending Colorado voters mail containing false information, including that voters are expected to request a mail-in ballot in order to receive one.