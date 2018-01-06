Donald Glover Welcomes Second Child

Donald Glover and his girlfriend have welcomed their second child together.

“She’s great. She’s good. Baby’s born, so she’s happier now,” Glover told Entertainment Tonight when asked about his girlfriend Michelle. Glover confirmed that the couple now have two children.

Glover was at the Television Critics Association press tour on Friday, where he spoke about the upcoming season of Atlanta. He told critics that the new episodes are surprisingly inspired by Tiny Toon Adventures, the ’90s Warner Bros. TV series about kid versions of Looney Tunes characters.

“In the writers room, we spent a lot of time talking about ‘How I Spent My Summer Vacation’ by the Tiny Toons,” Glover said, reports Variety “That was kind of the inspiration.”

“If you watched them all together, they were a movie,” Stephen Glover, Glover’s younger brother and an executive producer on Atlanta, added. “We kind of took that idea of a whole story, but being told in a bunch of little parts that could be a show.”

“You enjoy them if they’re together, but you can also enjoy them in little bits,” Glover said.

In addition to his work on Atlanta, Glover also appears in Solo: A Star Wars Story as a young Lando Calrissian. He is also voicing Simba for Disney’s upcoming The Lion King remake. Glover has also recorded as Childish Gambino.

“I don’t rush my work. I don’t think we’re the type of people to do that,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I’d hate to be like, ‘It was worth the wait.’ You’ll decide that. But it definitely won’t be cheap because of that. It’s a good season. I really like it.”

The new season of Atlanta, titled Atlanta Robbin’, debuts on FX on March 1.