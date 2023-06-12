Don Lemon's Reaction to Chris Licht's CNN Firing Revealed

Don Lemon and former CNN boss Chris Licht had a notoriously tumultuous working relationship. Things between the two seemed to take a very intense turn when Licht fired Lemon back in April. Now, a source is claiming to have a first-hand account of how Lemon reacted to Licht's recent firing.

According to Radar Online, a source claims that Lemon has been "laughing at Chris' mounting failures" for weeks, culminating in Licht's expulsion from CNN. Additionally, the outlet also quite an insider as saying, "CNN staffers feel embarrassed to be part of the systematic destruction of a once respected news brand. People consider Chris to be the worst network head they've ever seen." Seemingly in response, a separate source added that Lemon has joked about returning "to save the network."

On April 24, Lemon announced that he had been let go from CNN. In his statement, the news anchor wrote, "I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear there are some larger issues at play." He then added, "With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best."

The network later refuted his claims. Following Lemon's personal comments, indicating he'd been let go, CNN's communications team released its own statement. The network states that Lemon's account of the situation was "inaccurate," and added that he had been "offered an opportunity to meet" with CNN management," prior to making his announcement.

Licht initially confirmed Lemon's exit by stating, "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors." In regards to CNN This Morning — the network's morning show that Lemon helped launch in late 2022 with co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins — Licht stated, "We are committed to its success."