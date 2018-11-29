Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Undergoes Emergency Surgery

It has been reported that Dog the Bounty Hunter‘s wife Beth Chapman has been admitted to the hospital for emergency surgery.

According to Us Weekly, Chapman was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for the procedure which is reportedly being done to remove a blockage from her throat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chapman previously suffered a highly public battle with throat cancer, which Dog announced she had beaten.

“Hello, attention. No cancer,” he said during the 2017 Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives special. “There is a God. This could be a miracle. This could be a healing. [The doctor] said if I wasn’t such a good husband it wouldn’t have worked out that great. Oh, I can breathe. Beth Chapman, you did it.”

The couple has been together for more than 30 years, and Chapman’s fight with throat cancer was one of the biggest challenges they ever faced together.

Following their announcement that Chapman was cancer-free, the couple spoke with Us Weekly about why exactly they decided to go public with the news.

“We’ve shared almost our whole lives with fans. We’ve shared the ups and downs of this family with our fans for the last 15 years of our lives. So it made perfect sense that we should share something so intimate with them as well,” Chapman said.

“Our rabid fan base has been so loyal to us. It just didn’t make sense to try to hide something like this,” she continued. “The amount of love and support and genuine outpouring of grace our fans have shown has helped us get through some of the darkest moments of our lives right now.”

“She was like, ‘I’ve got to show them how to beat this Big Daddy! I’ve shown them how to capture fugitives, how to give second chances, I’ve got to show them how to beat this.’ I just was stunned,” Dog added.

While Chapman received a good report from her doctors following her cancer battle, the reality TV star was initially told that she had a 50/50 chance of survival, something that Dog spoke about during the special.

“I believe in that positiveness,” he said with emotional sincerity. “I don’t believe in the natural. The supernatural is what I wanna look at.”

“We’re gonna show the world how she’s gonna beat this, OK?” Dog then added. “I couldn’t do this OK, that’s a tough woman, physically, emotionally, spiritually. The cancer picked on the wrong female.”

At this time, the couple does not appear to have provided an official statement on Chapman’s emergency surgery procedure.