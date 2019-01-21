Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Reportedly Undergoing Chemotherapy for Throat Cancer

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife Beth Chapman is reportedly undergoing chemotherapy for her re-emerged throat cancer.

According to TMZ, the reality TV star begun treatment within the last couple of weeks, and she is said to be doing very well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sources close to the couple told the outlet that Dog and Chapman have been traveling back and forth from Colorado to California for her treatments, and that she is doing most of her recovery in her home state.

Beth previously faced cancer in 2017, and after medical interventions she was believed to be in remission. The couple then appeared in a TV special titled Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives, wherein they spoke about the terrifying experience.

“Hello, attention. No cancer,” Dog said during the special. “There is a God. This could be a miracle. This could be a healing. [The doctor] said if I wasn’t such a good husband it wouldn’t have worked out that great. Oh, I can breathe. Beth Chapman, you did it.”

“We’ve shared almost our whole lives with fans. We’ve shared the ups and downs of this family with our fans for the last 15 years of our lives. So it made perfect sense that we should share something so intimate with them as well,” Chapman added.

“Our rabid fan base has been so loyal to us. It just didn’t make sense to try to hide something like this,” she went on to say. “The amount of love and support and genuine outpouring of grace our fans have shown has helped us get through some of the darkest moments of our lives right now.”

“She was like, ‘I’ve got to show them how to beat this Big Daddy! I’ve shown them how to capture fugitives, how to give second chances, I’ve got to show them how to beat this.’ I just was stunned,” Dog chimed in.

In November 2018, however, Dog revealed that his wife was forced to undergo emergency surgery that was related to her cancer returning.

“They got most of the throat cancer out,” he told reporters after Chapman’s surgery was over. “Her airway is clear now, but the doctors are afraid that it has spread. They are doing a biopsy scan to check if it has spread.”

“I told them I need to know right away and they’re going to get me the results by tomorrow,” Dog added. “Hopefully it hasn’t spread. Last time it didn’t spread at all, so we’re hoping the same thing.”

Thankfully, the new reports on Chapman’s health are much more encouraging, and the couple even recently announced a new TV series — Dog’s Most Wanted — which will air on WGN later this year.