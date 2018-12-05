Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman ‘Knew Something Was Up’ Before Throat Surgery Revealed Cancer Return

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife, Beth Chapman, reportedly knew something was wrong before doctor’s discovered that her throat cancer had returned.

“Beth had not been feeling well for a number of months and finally decided to get checked out,” a source told Us Weekly Tuesday following Beth’s emergency surgery that same day. “She needed to see her specialist, who is based in Los Angeles. Thankfully, she did when she did. It could have been dramatically worse if she never had that appointment.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Beth and her husband had reportedly traveled to Los Angeles in recent weeks after she began to feel “sick,” according to a report by The Blast. On Tuesday, she was rushed into emergency surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A after she developed a “life-threatening blockage” in her throat.

Beth’s surgery was completed just after 2 p.m. PT, after which reports surfaced that the surgeons who performed the procedure discovered that her throat cancer had returned. It was reported at the time that it was “too early to give a prognosis, but it’s serious” and that the family was “evaluating treatment options.”

Andrew Brettler, the attorney for the family, later confirmed that Beth’s condition was “serious” and that her cancer had returned, though the rest of the Chapman family has remained silent on social media.

Beth first announced she had been diagnosed with Stage II throat cancer in September of 2017.

“I’ve spent a lifetime facing tests and challenges I didn’t see coming and certainly never expected. I’ve been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost 50 years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer,” she wrote in a letter to friends.

“After months of a nagging cough, a routine checkup resulted in a diagnosis of stage II throat cancer. I have what is referred to as a T2 Tumor in my throat that is blocking my breathing. My doctors are suggesting immediate treatment and surgery before the disease progresses,” the statement, which was released to a number of outlets, continued.

“I will fight every step of the way. My husband and children are counting on me to be there for years to come,” Beth concluded. “I am so very grateful to be surrounded by family and friends who have given me incredible support during this very challenging time.”

During a two-hour A&E special, Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives, the Chapman’s announced that she was cancer free. The family is now said to be evaluating treatment options following her most recent diagnosis.