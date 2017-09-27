Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Undergoes Surgery for Cancerous Tumor

Beth Chapman, the wife of Duane “Dog” Chapman, has successfully undergone surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from her throat.

Duane, who gained fame on the A&E reality series Dog the Bounty Hunter, confirmed the surgery went well to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser last week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Her doctor said we won round one,” he said. “We will know more later this week. Mahalo to everyone for their prayers.”

Duane said the tumor was the “size of a plum” and was removed during a 13-hour surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The is just the first procedure Chapman has faced to combat her stage 2 throat cancer. She discovered the condition after seeing the doctor for a nagging cough. Apparently the now-removed tumor was blocking her breathing.

The news of her condition broke earlier month when the couple published a letter about the diagnosis.

“To be certain, I’ve stared down the devil more than once in my life but I’ve never faced a real life or death decision,” Chapman wrote. “My life has never been easy, and I surely don’t expect it to start now. Still, I’ve never been a victim and I won’t let cancer beat me. I realize the road I am about to travel will be rocky, full of unexpected twists and turns. But I know one thing for sure. A bend in the road is not the end of the road.”